Nothing was off-limits for Bonnie Berry.

Ask her anything, she’d give you an answer. It might not be the one you expected, but it was an answer. And it was honest.

Berry was a cancer patient for the last 10 years. She learned in 2010 following a hysterectomy that she had stage-four colon cancer.

Instead of folding, she fought. Hard. She said she told her doctors she didn’t want to hear any statistics about survival rates or life expectancy.

“I didn’t want some deadline in my head or expiration date,” she said in 2016.

Multiple surgeries followed by chemotherapy. More than 6,000 hours punctuated by 46-hour marathon sessions.

Bonnie Berry died in November.

But while she was able, she set out to tell her story to anyone who’d listen. She’d talk about her faith and her illness. She wanted to help others walking the same path, to encourage them and let them know if she could fight, they could, too.