Book review: 'Funny Farm' a warm memoir of rescue in many forms

One of those jobs is cleaning cages at Animal Control. That's when soft-hearted Annie starts bringing home "the desperate cases," at first dogs and cats and then farm animals and more. She tackles the hardest, dirtiest farm chores (always wearing makeup though).

Laurie's "pitiless" father, meanwhile, continues to harass them.

As for the animals, they too are survivors who have made it through trauma to find new lives and bonds. There's the steer who's inconsolable without his alpaca buddy nearby; the diva chicken; the horse who welcomes visitors; the blind cat and her devoted seeing-eye duck.

"Tens of thousands of children visit the Funny Farm each year, and we don't share full details of our animals' sad pasts because it could be upsetting for these young visitors," Zaleski writes. "What we do tell them is that each of the animals living here is a rescue and each has found a home, a happy ending, and lots and lots of brothers and sisters." On the farm, she says, "kids can see and appreciate them as they are, untroubled by their sad past."