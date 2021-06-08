Book review 'Shenanigans' is a memoir of motivation and momentum through life

Reading "Shenanigans" (Universe) is like picking your way across a brook on smooth, well-placed rocks. Abby Kenigsberg's unique memoir shares a series of separate memories from various time periods throughout her life — childhood, her college days, marriage, motherhood and others — and every one of the stories is like a sturdy rock in that stream. Each step is firm and satisfying, the space between is clear and offers up a little mystery, and you are eager to take the next step.

She begins as a little girl watching her father shave. "Where's the sun when it's cloudy? Huh, Daddy? Where's the sun when it's cloudy?" Her father's calm and patient replies to her existential questions are endearing. He taps her tiny cheeks with Old Spice and Abby starts her day — and her memoir.

You can't help but love her father: He "spanked" Abby with a loosely rolled-up page from the newspaper when his wife told him to "discipline" his daughter. And you learn to be tolerant of her volatile mother who retreats to her piano to play Chopin when exasperated. Readers will be charmed by their family dynamic, so Part Two, "College Days," almost starts too soon.