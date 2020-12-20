Books: Best sellers this week

HARDCOVER FICTION
1. "Ready Player Two." Ernest Cline. Ballantine.
2. "A Time for Mercy." John Grisham. Doubleday.
3. "Deadly Cross." James Patterson. Little, Brown.
4. "The Return." Nicholas Sparks. Grand Central.
5. "The Vanishing Half." Brit Bennett. Riverhead.
6. "Daylight." David Baldacci. Grand Central.
7. "The Awakening." Nora Roberts. St. Martin’s.
8. "The Sentinel." Child/Child. Delacorte.
9. "The Law of Innocence." Michael Connelly. Little, Brown.
10. "Fortune and Glory." Janet Evanovich. Atria.
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. "A Promised Land." Barack Obama. Crown.
2. "Greenlights." Matthew McConaughey. Crown.
3. "Bag Man." Maddow/Yarvitz. Crown.
4. "Modern Comfort Food." Ina Garten. Clarkson Potter.
5. "The Last Days of John Lennon." James Patterson. Little, Brown.
6. "Guinness World Records 2021." Guinness World Records
7. "Caste." Isabel Wilkerson. Random House.
8. "Modern Warriors." Pete Hegseth. Broadside.
9. "Untamed." Glennon Doyle. Dial.
10. "Killing Crazy Horse." O'Reilly/Dugard. Holt.
PAPERBACKS
1. "Moral Compass." Danielle Steel. Dell.
2. "Texas Kill of the Mountain Man." William W. Johnstone. Pinnacle.
3. "Unsolved." Patterson/Ellis. Grand Central.
4. "The River Murders." James Patterson. Grand Central.
5. "A Christmas Message." Debbie Macomber. Mira.
6. "The Morning After." Lisa Jackson. Zebra.
7. "The Shotgun Wedding." William W. Johnstone. Pinnacle.
8. "Wyoming True." Diana Palmer. HQN.
9. "White Hot." Sandra Brown. Pocket.
10. "Light the Stars." RaeAnne Thayne. Harlequin.
— Tribune News Service
