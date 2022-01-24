Boom final approval may be delayed a day. Incentives committee to now meet Wednesday, rather than Tuesday.

The N.C. Economic Investment Committee has delayed by a day — until 11 a.m. Wednesday — a meeting that could provide the final approval of a potential high-yield economic-development project at Piedmont Triad International Airport.
The Triad may learn this week whether Boom Supersonic, an aspiring Denver-based airplane manufacturer, will pledge to a $500 million capital investment at PTI that could create at least 1,750 jobs paying an average annual wage of $60,000.
The day's delay in the committee meeting could be an attempt to line up the three local and state incentive public hearings.
The Guilford County Board of Commissioners are set to discuss an incentive offer to a manufacturer at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, while the Greensboro City Council will discuss its offer at 10 a.m. Wednesday.
Sources told the Winston-Salem Journal and Greensboro News & Record last week that a press conference involving Gov. Roy Cooper has been scheduled for 2 p.m. Wednesday at the Greensboro airport. The sources declined to be identified.
The N.C. Commerce Department and Piedmont Triad Airport Authority have had no comment on the potential economic-development announcement. The governor’s office has not responded to requests for comment.
The press conference appears to involve “Project Thunderbird,” which surfaced out of the blue in November.
Two Triad elected or economic officials — who declined to be identified — said it was their understanding that Boom is the potential airplane manufacturer that could benefit from up to $106.5 million in infrastructure improvements at PTI.
That funding was included in House Bill 334 that Gov. Roy Cooper signed into law on Dec. 6. The committee is required to approve JDIG proposals submitted by Commerce.
Because the committee typically makes public a high-level breakdown of JDIG proposals, the governor’s office tends to send out a news release within an hour following a JDIG approval.
On Dec. 6, the committee approved a JDIG offer worth up to $320 million in performance-based incentives for what could be the biggest single capital investment in state history.
A few hours later, Toyota Motor North America Inc. announced at a Cooper news conference that it had chosen the Greensboro-Randolph Megasite for a $1.29 billion production plant with 1,750 employees initially when production begins in 2025.
Cooper was accompanied by Toyota officials and state legislative and local leaders. Toyota Battery Manufacturing N.C. will build lithium batteries for hybrid and electric vehicles.
Other incentive offers
The first local meeting is set for 8:30 a.m. Wednesday with the Guilford County Board of Commissioners considering incentives for “a manufacturing corporation” that would create 1,761 jobs and invest up to $500 million “in the Greensboro area.”
The performance-based Guilford incentives would be 80% of the manufacturer’s eligible taxes for 10 years, according to a legal notice released by the county.
Melvin “Skip” Alston, the board’s chairman, would not confirm Friday the company is Boom, but said the project is “gonna be great for Greensboro.”
In December, the commissioners approved $2 million for PTI “to support infrastructure costs related to economic development.”
Meanwhile, the Greensboro City Council is scheduled to meet at 10 a.m. Wednesday to discuss “an economic development incentive to an unnamed corporation.” The meeting will be at the Melvin Municipal Office Building, 300 W. Washington St.
If the project comes to fruition, construction is projected to begin in 2022.
Boom says on its website that its Overture supersonic airplane is slated “to roll out in 2025, fly in 2026 and expected to carry passengers by 2029.”
PTI has a nearly 1,000-acre aerospace site available, one of four megasites being marketed by Piedmont Triad Partnership and Carolina Core.
“The property, connected to the airport by a new taxiway bridge, has already received preliminary approval for development by the EPA and is ready to host a major tenant,” according to the Carolina Core website.
