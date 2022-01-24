Boom final approval may be delayed a day. Incentives committee to now meet Wednesday, rather than Tuesday.

The N.C. Economic Investment Committee has delayed by a day — until 11 a.m. Wednesday — a meeting that could provide the final approval of a potential high-yield economic-development project at Piedmont Triad International Airport.

The Triad may learn this week whether Boom Supersonic, an aspiring Denver-based airplane manufacturer, will pledge to a $500 million capital investment at PTI that could create at least 1,750 jobs paying an average annual wage of $60,000.

The day's delay in the committee meeting could be an attempt to line up the three local and state incentive public hearings.

The Guilford County Board of Commissioners are set to discuss an incentive offer to a manufacturer at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, while the Greensboro City Council will discuss its offer at 10 a.m. Wednesday.

Sources told the Winston-Salem Journal and Greensboro News & Record last week that a press conference involving Gov. Roy Cooper has been scheduled for 2 p.m. Wednesday at the Greensboro airport. The sources declined to be identified.