Both-Republican-members-of-NC-Board-of-Elections-resign-day-after-election-settlement

"The agency's legal staff, who are civil servants, provide thorough legal memos to the board prior to every board meeting and answer any questions board members have about matters that come before the board," the statement said.

It's unclear if Black or Raymond asked any questions during that meeting, or if they asked any GOP leaders for advice in the week between that meeting and when they voted to approve the settlement. Whatley, the party chairman, said he wasn't consulted.

"We read about it in the paper just like everybody else," he said.

Whatley said he believes this settlement actually violates state law, and he hopes it's not approved. A hearing is scheduled next week for a judge to decide whether to approve it.

Growing trend

Mail-in voting is expected to increase dramatically this year because of coronavirus health concerns.

With more than a month still to go until Election Day, more than 170,000 North Carolinians have already voted by mail — nearly as many as in all of 2016. And nearly 1 million voters have requested a ballot by mail.

The deadline to request a mail-in ballot is still a month away, on Oct. 27.