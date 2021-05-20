Charles Donohoe, Kernersville resident and president of Piedmont chapter of the Proud Boys, played a pivotal role in planning U.S. Capitol attack on Jan. 6, according to court documents filed by federal prosecutors. Donohoe, they said, was part of a small group of Proud Boys members charged with organizing the Jan. 6 event and messages on Telegram indicate that Donohoe was familiar with that plan. Donohoe is appealing the decision to keep him detained while awaiting trial.