Braxton Culler manufacturer sold to Classic Home
Classic Home Inc. said Tuesday it has acquired upper-end upholstery manufacturer Braxton Culler Inc. of High Point, according to multiple media reports.

The transaction offers Classic Home a domestic manufacturing presence in the upholstery segment.

According to the High Point Enterprise, Classic Home did not disclose a purchase price.

Braxton Culler sells indoor and outdoor residential furniture, along with dining room and other seating products.

Braxton Culler has a 410,000-square-foot plant in Sophia with about 125 employees.

Both manufacturers have a showroom at the High Point Market.

