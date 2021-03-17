Braxton Culler manufacturer sold to Classic Home

Classic Home Inc. said Tuesday it has acquired upper-end upholstery manufacturer Braxton Culler Inc. of High Point, according to multiple media reports.
The transaction offers Classic Home a domestic manufacturing presence in the upholstery segment.
According to the High Point Enterprise, Classic Home did not disclose a purchase price.
Braxton Culler sells indoor and outdoor residential furniture, along with dining room and other seating products.
Braxton Culler has a 410,000-square-foot plant in Sophia with about 125 employees.
Both manufacturers have a showroom at the High Point Market.
