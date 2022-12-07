Breeze Airways adds two more destinations from RDU

Breeze Airways announced it will fly to two additional destinations when it launches service at RDU next year. The low-fare airline will add Jacksonville, Fla. and Columbus, Ohio to its lineup in May.

Breeze Airways, a low-fare carrier preparing to debut nonstop service at Raleigh-Durham International Airport, has added two more destinations in Columbus, Ohio, and Jacksonville, Fla., with service starting May 18.

Breeze previously announced service to Hartford, Conn., New Orleans and Providence, R.I. will begin in February.

Breeze, established in 2021 and based in Salt Lake City, joins Avelo, Bahamasair and Icelandair as the fourth new airline to announce service at RDU this year.

RDU is the first North Carolina airport to gain service from Breeze. It is the airline’s 35th destination. The routes will be flown on Embraer 190s aircraft with up to 118 seats.

The airline's business model allows free changes and cancellations up to 15 minutes prior to departure, free family seating and enhanced seating options, including extra legroom and first-class seats.