Camping World Holdings Inc. announced plans Wednesday for a Thomasville Furniture-branded collection of recreational vehicle and camping furniture.

"This brand launch, along with our acquisition of furniture manufacturer, Allure, in the fall of 2020, accelerates our vertical integration within the space and strengthens our sales and margin growth opportunities,” said Marcus Lemonis, chairman and chief executive of Camping World.

The collections will feature high-style designs that follow both classic and modern trends. Product innovation will be a key component in each piece with a variety of premium fabrics and materials and functional designs for enhanced comfort and differentiation for the consumer. The RV furniture will include an assortment of sofas, chairs and tables.

The collection is projected to debut in late 2021 at Camping World and Gander RV & Outdoors retail locations.

-Richard Craver

