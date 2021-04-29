Hanesbrands hires Dastugue as chief financial officer
Hanesbrands Inc. said Thursday that it hired Michael Dastugue as its chief financial officer, effective Saturday.
Dastugue, 56, has more than 30 years of financial leadership at large organizations, most recently serving as chief financial officer with Walmart U.S. He also served as chief financial officer for Sam’s Club and J.C. Penney.
Hanesbrands said in a regulatory filing that Dastugue will be paid an annual base salary of $750,000, up to $750,000 in incentive pay and a long-term incentive program target of $1.52 million.
Dastugue succeeds Scott Lewis, who served as interim chief financial officer since January 2020. Lewis will continue to serve as chief accounting officer and controller.
Dastugue becomes the latest Walmart executive to join Hanesbrands. Steve Bratspies, Hanesbrands’ chief executive, worked as WalMart Inc.’s chief merchandising officer before joining the company in August.
Hanesbrands is the lone publicly traded corporation with headquarters in Winston-Salem, as well as the city’s only Fortune 500 company. The manufacturer has about 2,500 employees in Forsyth County.
Richard Craver
Welcome Sheetz property sold for $1.3 million
The Sheetz property in Welcome has been sold by an affiliate of the convenience store chain to a Welcome group for $1.3 million, according to a Davidson County Register of Deeds filing.
The 1.87-acre site at 8283 Old U.S. 52 was sold by CLW Welcome Sheetz LLC.
The buyer is RCR Enterprises LLC.
Richard Craver
Skyline Village apartment complex sells for $5.8 million
The Skyline Village apartments complex in Winston-Salem has been purchased for $5.8 million by a Los Angeles residential real-estate group, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Thursday.
The property at 1528 Bruce St. contains 169 units.
The buyer is Skyline Village Holdings LLC, an affiliate of Pearson Property Management.
The seller is Skyline Village Apartments LLC of Teaneck, N.J.
At least 62 existing apartment complexes have sold in Forsyth since 2018 for a combined $694.95 million, mostly to out-of-state buyers.
Richard Craver
More Americans sign contracts to buy homes in March
SILVER SPRING, Md. — More Americans signed contracts to buy homes in March after two months of declines, pointing to a healthy housing market as summer approaches and the economy continues what is shaping up to be a rapid recovery.
The National Association of Realtors’ index of pending home sales rose 1.9% to 111.3 in March after declining 11.5% in February and 2.4% in January. The increase Thursday, however was weaker than the 3.5% analysts surveyed by FactSet had projected.
Contract signings, considered a barometer of purchases that will take place in the next two months, are 23.3% ahead of where they were last year, largely due to lockdowns put in place when the pandemic hit U.S. shores in March 2020.
Earlier this month, the Commerce Department reported that U.S. housing construction bounced back by nearly 20% last month to the fastest pace since 2006 as home builders recovered from a February cold spell that delayed projects. Builders began construction on new homes and apartments at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.74 million units in March, the fastest pace for home building since a level of 1.8 million in June 2006 during the last housing boom.
The Associated Press
336-727-7376