ORIOLES: Outfielder Aaron Hicks was signed less than 24 hours after Cedric Mullins went down with a strained right groin. Mullins went on the 10-day injured list Tuesday. The Orioles are hoping Hicks can help defensively in the spacious outfield at Camden Yards. Hicks was released last week by the New York Yankees with more than 2½ seasons left on his contract.

BREWERS: Designated hitter/outfielder Jesse Winker was placed on the 10-day IL with a cervical strain. The move is retroactive to Sunday. The 29-year-old Winker is batting .204 with a .315 on-base percentage and .231 slugging percentage in 39 games this season.

PADRES: Gary Sánchez started at catcher and batted seventh on Tuesday, a day after he was claimed off waivers from the Mets. The two-time All-Star was designated for assignment last Thursday after playing in three games for New York. He went 1 for 6 with three strikeouts, looking shaky at times behind the plate.