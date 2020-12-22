The official cost of the postponed Tokyo Olympics has increased by 22%, the local organizing committee said in unveiling its new budget on Tuesday. In an online news conference, organizers said the Olympics will cost $15.4 billion to stage. This is up from $12.6 billion in last year’s budget. The added $2.8 billion is the cost of the one-year delay. Expenses come from renegotiating contracts and measures to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

Messi breaks Pele's scoring record

Lionel Messi broke Pelé's all-time scoring milestone for their clubs by netting his 644th career goal for Barcelona on Tuesday, while Atlético Madrid beat Real Sociedad 2-0 to increase its lead of the Spanish league. Messi, who helped Barcelona win 3-0 at Valladolid, had equaled Pelé’s all-time scoring tally on Saturday. His 643rd career goal for Barcelona since his 2004 debut matched Pelé’s tally for Santos from 1957-74.