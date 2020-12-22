Auburn's coaching search finally ends
Boise State football coach Bryan Harsin is heading to the SEC. Auburn has agreed to hire Harsin to replace Gus Malzahn, who was fired Dec. 18 after eight seasons with the Tigers, according to an Idaho Statesman source. Harsin’s hiring was previously reported by several national media outlets, including Bruce Feldman of The Athletic/Fox Sports. In seven seasons as the head coach at Boise State, Harsin was 69-19, with a 49-8 record in Mountain West play. He has led the Broncos to four straight conference championship games and three Mountain West titles.
South Carolina pulls out of bowl
The Gasparilla Bowl was canceled Tuesday after South Carolina withdrew because of COVID-19 issues within the program. Gasparilla Bowl executive director Scott Glaser said organizers tried to find an opponent for UAB for Saturday's game at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, but came up empty. “The current environment has presented many challenges,” Glaser said. The Gamecocks, who finished 2-8, opted out due to positive COVID-19 tests and contact tracing within the program.
Service academy game moved to 9/11
Next year's game between service academy rivals Air Force and Navy has been moved to Sept. 11 in recognition of the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks, the academies announced Tuesday. The game was originally scheduled for Oct. 2. “We will use this nationally televised opportunity to reflect on the meaning of our freedom and the competitive spirit of our nation,” Navy athletic director Chet Gladchuk said in a statement. “Two service academies coming together to display our strength of unity and our determination to forever persevere.” Air Force athletic director Nathan Pine called it “an appropriate move for our country."
Raptors settling into Tampa home
Just like last year, the Toronto Raptors are opening the season at home, against the New Orleans Pelicans, and every available ticket for the game has been sold. It’s exactly the same. And entirely different. The Tampa era — it’ll last until at least early March, maybe the full season, nobody knows for certain yet — of Raptors basketball formally opens Wednesday night, when the team plays host to the Pelicans. Unlike last season, when more than 20,000 fans crammed into Scotiabank Arena on opening night, Wednesday’s matchup is expected to draw a socially distanced 3,800, the maximum permitted right now at Tampa’s Amalie Arena according to the health and safety protocols put in to deal with the coronavirus pandemic.
San Diego stadium coming down
The biggest piece of San Diego’s sports history is slowly being knocked down and ground to bits. They’re tearing down the stadium once affectionately known as “The Murph.” Every day, heavy equipment obliterates more and more of 70,000-seat SDCCU Stadium in Mission Valley, where Hall of Fame careers were born and most of the city’s biggest sports moments occurred.
Congress approves racehorse bill
A bill to ban race-day doping of horses and set national medication and track-safety standards for the horse-racing industry is nearing the finish line. Lawmakers gave final approval to the bill late Monday as part of the massive legislation on spending and pandemic relief. President Donald Trump is expected to sign the bill in the next few days. Passage of the Horseracing Integrity and Safety Act comes after a series of doping scandals and a rash of horse fatalities in recent years. More than two dozen people were charged last March in what authorities described as a widespread international scheme to drug horses to make them run faster.
Costs of Tokyo Olympics up by 22%
The official cost of the postponed Tokyo Olympics has increased by 22%, the local organizing committee said in unveiling its new budget on Tuesday. In an online news conference, organizers said the Olympics will cost $15.4 billion to stage. This is up from $12.6 billion in last year’s budget. The added $2.8 billion is the cost of the one-year delay. Expenses come from renegotiating contracts and measures to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.
Messi breaks Pele's scoring record
Lionel Messi broke Pelé's all-time scoring milestone for their clubs by netting his 644th career goal for Barcelona on Tuesday, while Atlético Madrid beat Real Sociedad 2-0 to increase its lead of the Spanish league. Messi, who helped Barcelona win 3-0 at Valladolid, had equaled Pelé’s all-time scoring tally on Saturday. His 643rd career goal for Barcelona since his 2004 debut matched Pelé’s tally for Santos from 1957-74.