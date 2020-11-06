Winless in 2 1/2 years and fighting lingering back and neck problems, Day shot a 2-under 68 on Friday in the Houston Open to pull within two strokes of second-round leader Sam Burns at difficult Memorial Park.

Phil Mickelson missed the cut, following an opening 76 with a 73.

Goydos, Jobe share first-round Schwab Cup lead

Paul Goydos and Brandt Jobe each shot 7-under 64 in calm, overcast conditions Friday to share the first-round lead in the PGA Tour Champions' Charles Schwab Cup Championship at Phoenix Country Club.

The tournament is the final official event of the year, but not the season as in the past. Because of the coronavirus pandemic and subsequent loss of tournaments, the 2020 and 2021 seasons have been combined with the Schwab Cup winner to be determined in a year.

Red Sox to re-hire Cora

The Boston Red Sox will rehire Alex Cora as manager, a person with knowledge of the decision told The AP, restoring him to the dugout less than a year after letting him go because of his role in the Houston Astros cheating scandal.

