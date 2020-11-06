Wake men's soccer team to wrap up regular season
The Wake Forest men's soccer team will face rival N.C. State in Raleigh on Saturday.
Wake Forest enters the game with a 6-1-0 overall record and a 4-1-0 conference record after a hard-fought 2-0 victory against Clemson last Friday.
This will be the 47th all-time meeting between the programs, with Wake Forest holding a 30-11-5 advantage.
The game will be the fall regular-season finale for the Deacons, as they will next turn their attention to the ACC Men's Soccer Championship.
App State men to play Auburn in basketball
The Appalachian State men's basketball program and Auburn have announced a three-game series that will take place over the span of the next four seasons.
The Mountaineers will make trips to Auburn during the 2020-21 season and 2023-24 season, while the Tigers will make a return trip to Boone for the 2022-23 season.
Auburn's visit to Boone will mark the first trip by a Power Five school since North Carolina and App State squared off to open the Holmes Center in the 2000-01 season.
Day creeping up on Burns in Houston
Jason Day was back in contention on the eve of the Masters after two eventful days.
Winless in 2 1/2 years and fighting lingering back and neck problems, Day shot a 2-under 68 on Friday in the Houston Open to pull within two strokes of second-round leader Sam Burns at difficult Memorial Park.
Phil Mickelson missed the cut, following an opening 76 with a 73.
Goydos, Jobe share first-round Schwab Cup lead
Paul Goydos and Brandt Jobe each shot 7-under 64 in calm, overcast conditions Friday to share the first-round lead in the PGA Tour Champions' Charles Schwab Cup Championship at Phoenix Country Club.
The tournament is the final official event of the year, but not the season as in the past. Because of the coronavirus pandemic and subsequent loss of tournaments, the 2020 and 2021 seasons have been combined with the Schwab Cup winner to be determined in a year.
Red Sox to re-hire Cora
The Boston Red Sox will rehire Alex Cora as manager, a person with knowledge of the decision told The AP, restoring him to the dugout less than a year after letting him go because of his role in the Houston Astros cheating scandal.
New Mets owner lowers the boom
General Manager Brodie Van Wagenen of the New York Mets and many of his top aides are out, moves announced less than an hour after hedge fund manager Steve Cohen completed his $2.4 billion purchase of the team Friday.
Special assistant to the general manager Omar Minaya, assistant general managers Allard Baird and Adam Guttridge and executive director of player development Jared Banner also are leaving.
Dodgers' Turner won't be punished
Justin Turner will not be disciplined by Major League Baseball for coming onto the field last week to celebrate the World Series title with his Los Angeles Dodgers teammates after testing positive for COVID-19.
Steelers' Tomlin fined over mask wearing
Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin was fined $100,000 and the team $250,000 because coaches improperly wore facial coverings last Sunday, a person with knowledge of the fines told The Associated Press on Friday.
Nadal advances to semis in Paris
Rafael Nadal trailed by a set and 0-40 before rallying to beat Spanish countryman Pablo Carreno Busta 4-6, 7-5, 6-1 and reach the Paris Masters semifinals on Friday.
He next plays the winner of the late quarterfinal between Alexander Zverev and three-time Grand Slam champion Stan Wawrinka.
Staff and wire reports
