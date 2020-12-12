Florida basketball player collapses
Florida's Keyontae Johnson, the Southeastern Conference's preseason player of the year, collapsed coming out of a timeout against rival Florida State and needed emergency medical attention Saturday. Johnson was taken off the floor on a stretcher and rushed to Tallahassee Memorial for evaluation. The team said he was in critical but stable condition and later said he would remain in the hospital overnight.
Johnson had just dunked in transition before he fell to the floor as the team broke its huddle. Several Gators were in tears and a couple buried their faces in towels as Coach Mike White gathered them in prayer.
Oklahoma State's Hubbard opts out
Oklahoma State running back Chuba Hubbard has opted out of the rest of the season and will prepare for the NFL Draft.
Coach Mike Gundy made the announcement Saturday on the team's pregame radio show before the Cowboys were scheduled to play Baylor in their regular-season finale.
Hubbard, a redshirt junior, finishes his college career having rushed for 3,459 yards and 33 touchdowns.
Hubbard ran for 625 yards and five touchdowns this season. He had a three-game stretch with at least 100 yards rushing — all wins for the Cowboys. He ran for 139 yards and a touchdown against Iowa State in the Cyclones’ only conference loss.
Herman will return as Longhorns' coach
Texas has ended widespread speculation about football coach Tom Herman’s future, announcing Saturday he will return in 2021 for his fifth season with the No. 23 Longhorns.
While Herman has never had a losing season with the Longhorns, they have made only one appearance in the Big 12 title game during his tenure and now have gone 11 seasons since their last conference championship in 2009.
Herman, 45, is 31-18 at Texas, including a 1-4 record against arch-rival Oklahoma, and is 53-22 overall including his two seasons as head coach at Houston.
McCann, Mets near deal
Free agent catcher James McCann and the New York Mets were close to completing a $40 million, four-year contract Saturday as the team continues to upgrade its roster under new owner Steve Cohen.
McCann, 30, was an All-Star with the White Sox in 2019 when he hit .273 with 18 home runs and 60 RBIs. He batted .289 with seven homers and 15 RBIs for Chicago this year in 31 games while splitting time with Yasmani Grandal during the pandemic-shortened season.
Verstappen grabs pole in Abu Dhabi
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen produced a stunning last lap and beat both Mercedes cars to take pole position on Saturday for the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.
He was .025 seconds ahead of Valtteri Bottas and .086 clear of world champion Lewis Hamilton for his first pole of the season and third of his career.
Kuchar, English lead in Florida
Matt Kuchar and Harris English took a five-stroke lead Saturday in the QBE Shootout, opening and closing with long birdie runs for an 11-under 61 in modified alternate-shot play.
Kuchar and English birdied the first five holes on Tiburon Golf Club’s Gold Course in Naples, Fla., , then ran off six in a row on Nos. 12-17. They had a 25-under 125 total after opening the 12-team event Friday with a 58 in the scramble format. The final round will be better ball.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!