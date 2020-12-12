Florida basketball player collapses

Florida's Keyontae Johnson, the Southeastern Conference's preseason player of the year, collapsed coming out of a timeout against rival Florida State and needed emergency medical attention Saturday. Johnson was taken off the floor on a stretcher and rushed to Tallahassee Memorial for evaluation. The team said he was in critical but stable condition and later said he would remain in the hospital overnight.

Johnson had just dunked in transition before he fell to the floor as the team broke its huddle. Several Gators were in tears and a couple buried their faces in towels as Coach Mike White gathered them in prayer.

Oklahoma State's Hubbard opts out

Oklahoma State running back Chuba Hubbard has opted out of the rest of the season and will prepare for the NFL Draft.

Coach Mike Gundy made the announcement Saturday on the team's pregame radio show before the Cowboys were scheduled to play Baylor in their regular-season finale.

Hubbard, a redshirt junior, finishes his college career having rushed for 3,459 yards and 33 touchdowns.