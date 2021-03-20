Wake baseball falls to Georgia Tech
The Wake Forest baseball team was able to get the winning run to first base, but a ninth-inning rally fell short as the Deacons lost 3-1 to Georgia Tech on Saturday at David F. Couch Ballpark.
Wake Forest (5-7, 2-5 ACC) allowed just five base runners all afternoon, behind the strong start from William Fleming. The junior struck out six while giving up just two runs and two hits across 7 2/3 innings.
Georgia Tech (10-6, 7-4 ACC) held the Deacons to just two hits and no runs before the bottom of the ninth.
App State's Millner is All-American wrestler
Appalachian State wrestler Jonathan Millner, a former state high school champion at Greensboro Smith, is officially an NCAA Division I All-American.
Millner clinched that honor by winning a 10-7 decision against Duke's Josh Finesilver as the 149-pound bracket shrunk from 12 wrestlers to eight Friday night in St. Louis. Millner competed in the seventh-place match Saturday, and a 5-3 decision for Stanford’s Jaden Abas resulted in an eighth-place finish for Millner.
Millner is a Greensboro native who won one state championship as a high school wrestler at Smith.
Thanks to his second straight Southern Conference title at 149 pounds, Millner entered the NCAA Tournament with a 13-1 record this season.
Martinez pitches Mountaineers to win
The Appalachian State baseball team used a strong outing from starting pitcher Quinton Martinez and a five-RBI day at the plate from second baseman Luke Drumheller in an 8-3 victory over Arkansas State and a series win on Saturday at Beaver Field at Jim and Bettie Smith Stadium.
The series win is the Mountaineers’ first to open Sun Belt play after joining the league in 2015.
Martinez went eight innings and allowed three runs on seven hits with five strikeouts.
First pitch for Sunday’s series finale is set for 1 p.m.
James injured in loss to Hawks
Former Wake Forest star John Collins had 27 points and a season-high 16 rebounds, and the Atlanta Hawks rallied for a 99-94 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday after LeBron James left in the second quarter with a high right ankle sprain.
Two hours after the game, the Lakers announced that James is out indefinitely. The defending NBA champions already are without All-NBA big man Anthony Davis, who has missed 14 consecutive games with a right calf injury and won't play again until April.
James was injured when he rolled his ankle under Solomon Hill, who was called for a foul as he reached awkwardly for a steal. James, 36, fell to the court clutching at his ankle, yet he got up and briefly stayed in the game.
Ohio State player gets death threats after loss
Ohio State officials have reached out to police about threatening and insulting social media messages sophomore E.J. Liddell received after the Buckeyes' NCAA Tournament loss on Friday.
Dan Wallenberg, Ohio State's associate athletics director for communications, told The Associated Press he contacted police on Saturday morning about the threats Liddell received after the second-seeded Buckeyes were upset by No. 15 seed Oral Roberts 75-72 in overtime.
Liddell, who had 23 points and 14 rebounds in the game, revealed on his Twitter feed he received threatening messages.
Giants land playmaker in Golladay
The New York Giants reached an agreement on Saturday with former Detroit Lions star receiver Kenny Golladay.
Golladay, 27, played in only five games last season because of a hip injury. He visited with the Giants on Friday and stayed overnight while the talks continued Saturday.
A third-round draft choice in 2017, Golladay played his first four seasons with the Lions. He appeared in 47 games with 39 starts. He caught 183 passes for 3,068 yards and 21 touchdowns, including a league-high 11 scoring catches in 2019.
Wild card Karatsev wins in Dubai
Wild card Aslan Karatsev defeated South African qualifier Lloyd Harris 6-3, 6-2 in the final of the Dubai Championships for his first title on Saturday.
Karatsev, 27, became the third Russian champion this season. Daniil Medvedev and Andrey Rublev are the others.
The 42nd-ranked Karatsev has only been beaten by Novak Djokovic and Dominic Thiem in 14 matches this year.
Staff and wire report