High Point women defeat USC Upstate

The High Point University women's basketball team picked up its second Big South Conference victory in as many games with a 60-52 win at USC Upstate on Wednesday.

Redshirt freshman Cydney Johnson finished with a career-high 15 points. Redshirt sophomore Jenson Edwards had 16 points, seven rebounds and six assists.

High Point improved to 4-4 overall and 2-1 in the Big South. Upstate fell to 3-5 (1-2).

The teams meet again on Thursday at 2 p.m.

Season likely over for Vikings' Cook

Running back Dalvin Cook isn't practicing with the Minnesota Vikings this week, because of the death of his father.

Two people with knowledge of the situation, speaking Wednesday on condition of anonymity, confirmed that Cook went home to Miami to be with his family after the unexpected passing. Cook has a younger brother, James Cook, who is a running back for Georgia.