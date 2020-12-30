High Point women defeat USC Upstate
The High Point University women's basketball team picked up its second Big South Conference victory in as many games with a 60-52 win at USC Upstate on Wednesday.
Redshirt freshman Cydney Johnson finished with a career-high 15 points. Redshirt sophomore Jenson Edwards had 16 points, seven rebounds and six assists.
High Point improved to 4-4 overall and 2-1 in the Big South. Upstate fell to 3-5 (1-2).
The teams meet again on Thursday at 2 p.m.
Season likely over for Vikings' Cook
Running back Dalvin Cook isn't practicing with the Minnesota Vikings this week, because of the death of his father.
Two people with knowledge of the situation, speaking Wednesday on condition of anonymity, confirmed that Cook went home to Miami to be with his family after the unexpected passing. Cook has a younger brother, James Cook, who is a running back for Georgia.
The Vikings play Sunday at Detroit, with both teams eliminated from contention for the playoffs, so the best season of Cook's four-year career is all but over. He was picked for a second straight Pro Bowl, with 1,557 rushing yards, 361 receiving yards and 17 total touchdowns in 14 games.
Chara bolts Bruins for Capitals
Longtime Boston Bruins captain Zdeno Chara signed with the Washington Capitals on Wednesday, a stunning move less than a week before most NHL teams open training camp.
Chara agreed to terms on a one-year contract worth $795,000.
The 43-year-old defenseman posted on Instagram that the Bruins have decided to move forward with younger players. He had been Boston’s captain since 2006 and was the second European captain to win the Stanley Cup.
The 6-foot-9 Chara is a seven-time All-Star who won the Norris Trophy as the league’s top defenseman in 2009. He led the Bruins to the Cup in 2011 and trips to the final in 2013 and 2019.
Querrey punished for COVID violation
American tennis player Sam Querrey was handed a suspended $20,000 fine by the ATP tour on Wednesday for breaching coronavirus protocols at the St. Petersburg Open in October.
Querrey left Russia on a private plane after testing positive for COVID-19, despite having been placed in isolation by local authorities. The ATP said its investigation into the incident concluded that Querrey's conduct was “contrary to the integrity of the game.”
The fine will be lifted if Querrey, 33, doesn't commit any further violations of health and safety protocols related to COVID-19 during a six-month probationary period.