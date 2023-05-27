Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

WIRE REPORT

NFL

 ■ The Arizona Cardinals released three-time All-Pro wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins in a salary cap move Friday after they failed to find a trading partner in the offseason. Hopkins, soon to be 31 years old, would have counted close to $31 million against the cap this season. Hopkins had 221 catches for 2,696 yards and 17 touchdowns in 35 games with Arizona.

GOLF

■ Rose Zhang dominated amateur golf like no other female in the modern game. Now the Stanford star is ready to take on the best. Zhang announced Friday she is turning pro, ending an amateur career in which the 20-year-old sophomore set the Stanford record with 12 wins — one more than Tiger Woods — in only 20 tournaments.

TENNIS

■ Grigor Dimitrov advanced to his first final on the ATP Tour in more than five years on Friday after beating Taylor Fritz 3-6, 7-5, 7-6 (2) at the Geneva Open. Dimitrov will play the final on Saturday against unseeded Nicolás Jarry, who beat third-seeded Alexander Zverev 7-6 (3), 6-3 in a rematch of their 2019 final in Geneva.