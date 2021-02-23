Braves sign third baseman Lamb

The Atlanta Braves moved to increase their depth on Tuesday by completing a $1 million, one-year contract with third baseman Jake Lamb that isn't guaranteed. The signing adds another veteran bat to an already deep competition for bench spots in spring training.

Lamb, a 2017 All-Star with the Arizona Diamondbacks, was with the Braves for their first full-squad workout and will compete for a bench spot. He could provide insurance for Austin Riley, who is expected to start at third base, but he was signed for his left-handed bat as a pinch-hitter.

The left-handed hitting Lamb struggled in the abbreviated 2020 season, when he hit a combined .193 in 31 games with Arizona and Oakland. He finished better, however, hitting .267 with three homers in 13 games after signing with the A's.

Murray shows rust in tennis comeback

Andy Murray lost in straight sets to No. 83-ranked Egor Gerasimov at the Open Sud de France in Montpellier on Tuesday in the former No. 1’s first ATP Tour match since October.