Hurricanes' Teravainen has concussion
Carolina Hurricanes coach Rod Brind'Amour says winger Teuvo Teravainen is sidelined with a concussion.
Teravainen, 26, has two goals and seven assists in 12 games, though he took a hard hit from Chicago defenseman Nikita Zadorov in Friday's win and missed the past two games. Brind'Amour said Tuesday that Teravainen won't travel with the team for a five-game trip that begins with games at Tampa Bay on Wednesday and Thursday.
Ty Gibbs set for 14 more Xfinity races
Joe Gibbs said Tuesday that his grandson, Ty Gibbs, will compete in 14 more Xfinity Series races this season after his surprising first victory.
Ty Gibbs won Saturday's Xfinity Series race in his first career NASCAR national start on the road course at Daytona International Speedway. The 18-year-old had never raced above the ARCA Series and jumped two levels for his Xfinity debut.
He's the sixth driver to win in his Xfinity Series debut but the first to win in his very first national series race.
Ty Gibbs will race this year for both the ARCA championship and rookie of the year in the Xfinity Series. His schedule is set by his father, Coy.
Braves sign third baseman Lamb
The Atlanta Braves moved to increase their depth on Tuesday by completing a $1 million, one-year contract with third baseman Jake Lamb that isn't guaranteed. The signing adds another veteran bat to an already deep competition for bench spots in spring training.
Lamb, a 2017 All-Star with the Arizona Diamondbacks, was with the Braves for their first full-squad workout and will compete for a bench spot. He could provide insurance for Austin Riley, who is expected to start at third base, but he was signed for his left-handed bat as a pinch-hitter.
The left-handed hitting Lamb struggled in the abbreviated 2020 season, when he hit a combined .193 in 31 games with Arizona and Oakland. He finished better, however, hitting .267 with three homers in 13 games after signing with the A's.
Murray shows rust in tennis comeback
Andy Murray lost in straight sets to No. 83-ranked Egor Gerasimov at the Open Sud de France in Montpellier on Tuesday in the former No. 1’s first ATP Tour match since October.
Murray’s lack of match fitness was apparent as he was beaten 7-6 (8), 6-1 by the big-serving Belarusian in one hour and 44 minutes in the first round of the indoor hard-court tournament.
Murray tested positive for COVID-19 shortly before he was due to board a charter flight to Melbourne ahead of the Australian Open last month. He was forced to withdrew from the year’s first Grand Slam tournament.
The British player is currently ranked 121st as he works his way back from hip issues that led to two operations.