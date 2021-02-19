Wake women's tennis team to host N.C. State

The Wake Forest women's tennis team is scheduled to open ACC play on Saturday against No. 10 N.C. State.

The first serve on Saturday is scheduled for 2 p.m., at the Wake Forest Tennis Center.

The Deacons are 3-0 at home this season.

Wake Forest men's soccer opener moved

The Wake Forest men’s soccer’s spring opener against Davidson has been moved to a 6 p.m. kickoff on March 1 at Spry Stadium.

The Deacons completed the fall portion of the 2020-21 season at 7-2-0.

Panthers cut Boston, Weatherly

The Carolina Panthers are releasing veteran safety Tre Boston, defensive end Stephen Weatherly and punter Michael Palardy in salary-cap, cost-cutting moves.

The moves will free up about $11.5 million in cap space for the Panthers, who are in the market for a quarterback and want to either re-sign or use the franchise tag on offensive tackle Taylor Moton.