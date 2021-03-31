Wake women golfers play at Augusta National

Three Wake Forest women's golfers participated in the second Augusta National Women's Amateur on Wednesday, along with an incoming freshman for 2021.

Senior Emilia Migliaccio was playing the tournament for the second time, while teammates senior Siyun Liu and sophomore Rachel Kuehn were making their ANWA debuts. Former Deacon and current LPGA pro Jennifer Kupcho won the inaugural tournament in 2019. Wake Forest commit for the 2021 fall season Carolina Lopez-Chacarra was also making her first appearance.

The first round was suspended because of weather, with Migliacco tied for seventh through12; Liu tied for 32nd after 14 and Kuehn and Lopez-Chacarra tied for 46th.

Wake Forest is one of only five colleges in the country with four or more players participating in the event and joins Duke as the only two ACC schools with three current players in the field.

LPGA set for first major of season

The ANA Inspiration is back in its usual leadoff spot in golf's major championship season, though far from normal with fans absent again.