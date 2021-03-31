Wake women golfers play at Augusta National
Three Wake Forest women's golfers participated in the second Augusta National Women's Amateur on Wednesday, along with an incoming freshman for 2021.
Senior Emilia Migliaccio was playing the tournament for the second time, while teammates senior Siyun Liu and sophomore Rachel Kuehn were making their ANWA debuts. Former Deacon and current LPGA pro Jennifer Kupcho won the inaugural tournament in 2019. Wake Forest commit for the 2021 fall season Carolina Lopez-Chacarra was also making her first appearance.
The first round was suspended because of weather, with Migliacco tied for seventh through12; Liu tied for 32nd after 14 and Kuehn and Lopez-Chacarra tied for 46th.
Wake Forest is one of only five colleges in the country with four or more players participating in the event and joins Duke as the only two ACC schools with three current players in the field.
LPGA set for first major of season
The ANA Inspiration is back in its usual leadoff spot in golf's major championship season, though far from normal with fans absent again.
While the COVID-19 pandemic has put a damper on the festivities surrounding the 50th edition of the tournament, the players soaked in the familiar mountain views and colorful flower gardens at Mission Hills as they prepared for the start of play Thursday in Rancho Mirage, Calif.
The tournament was postponed until September last year, with Mirim Lee chipping in for eagle on 18 to force a playoff, then beating Nelly Korda with a birdie on the first extra hole.
Wake women soccer team to play BC
The Wake Forest women's soccer team will replace App State with Boston College on April 8. The game is scheduled for 1 p.m. at Spry Stadium.
The game will be marked as a non-conference match for the Deacons.
It will be the 17th meeting between Wake Forest and Boston College. The Eagles own a 7-6-1 record against the Deacons.
Rockers sign two players
The High Point Rockers on Wednesday announced the addition of two players with North Carolina ties: left-handed pitcher Bryce Hensley and first baseman Preston Palmeiro have signed for the 2021 season.
Hensley, 25, is a native of Asheville and pitched in college at UNCG. He won 18 games in his three seasons as a Spartan and had a career-high 13 strikeouts against Princeton in 2017.
Palmeiro, 26, is a former All-ACC first baseman at N.C. State, where he hit .337 with nine home runs and 55 RBIs as a junior in 2016.
Osaka's win streak ends in Miami
No. 2-ranked Naomi Osaka's 23-match winning streak ended on Wednesday, at the hands of No. 23-seeded Maria Sakkari, who upset Osaka 6-0, 6-4 in the quarterfinals of the Miami Open.
The defeat was her first since February 2020, and it ended any chance of reclaiming the No. 1 ranking this week from Ash Barty, who is in the semifinals.
Sakkari will next face the winner of the late match Thursday night between No. 8-seeded Bianca Andreescu and unseeded Sara Sorribes Tormo.