Wake men’s golf team is top seed in regional

The Wake Forest men’s golf team has been selected as the No. 1 seed at the Cle Elum, Washington Regional.

Wake Forest is the only school in the country to have both the men’s and women’s team receive No. 1 regional seeds; the women’s team got a No. 1 seed last week for the Stanford Regional.

Eighty-one teams and 45 individuals were selected to compete at one of six regional championships, three with 13 teams and 10 individuals and three with 14 teams and five individuals, May 17-19. From regional competition, 30 teams and six individuals will advance to the national championships to be played May 28-June 2 at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Ariz.

Minors attract 103,483 for openers

Minor league baseball drew 103,483 fans for 47 games on its opening day, after missing the 2020 season because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The largest crowd on Tuesday was 5,004 for the Tulsa Drillers’ 4-3 loss to Amarillo in the Double-A Central.

All four Double-A South games were postponed by rain. The Triple-A West schedule doesn’t start until Thursday.