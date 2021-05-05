Wake men’s golf team is top seed in regional
The Wake Forest men’s golf team has been selected as the No. 1 seed at the Cle Elum, Washington Regional.
Wake Forest is the only school in the country to have both the men’s and women’s team receive No. 1 regional seeds; the women’s team got a No. 1 seed last week for the Stanford Regional.
Eighty-one teams and 45 individuals were selected to compete at one of six regional championships, three with 13 teams and 10 individuals and three with 14 teams and five individuals, May 17-19. From regional competition, 30 teams and six individuals will advance to the national championships to be played May 28-June 2 at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Ariz.
Minors attract 103,483 for openers
Minor league baseball drew 103,483 fans for 47 games on its opening day, after missing the 2020 season because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The largest crowd on Tuesday was 5,004 for the Tulsa Drillers’ 4-3 loss to Amarillo in the Double-A Central.
All four Double-A South games were postponed by rain. The Triple-A West schedule doesn’t start until Thursday.
The 176 minor league teams drew 41,504,077 in 2019, up 2.6% from 40,450,337 in 2018, and the ninth-highest total in minor league history. The 4,044 average increased 2.1% over 2018’s 3,960.
Isner advances in Madrid
Greensboro native John Isner saved a match point before outlasting Roberto Bautista Agut 6-4, 6-7 (4), 7-6 (6) on Wednesday in the second round of the Madrid Open, while Alexander Zverev, the 2018 Madrid champion, comfortably defeated 2014 finalist Kei Nishikori 6-3, 6-2.
In a much-anticipated battle of generations, Rafael Nadal showed he is still clearly the man to beat in Spanish tennis, cruising to a 6-1, 6-2 win over teenage sensation Carlos Alcaraz.
In the women’s draw, Paula Badosa defeated Belinda Bencic 6-4, 7-5 to become the first Spanish woman to reach the semifinals in Madrid. She will face top-ranked Ashleigh Barty, who got past Petra Kvitova 6-1, 3-6, 6-3.
U.S. men’s soccer team to take on Costa Rica
The U.S. men’s soccer team will play Costa Rica in an exhibition on June 9 at Sandy, Utah, the Americans’ fourth match in an 11-day span designed to simulate the compacted World Cup qualifying schedule.
The team gathers in Europe and starts the run of games on May 30 with a friendly against Switzerland in St. Gallen.
The Americans then play Honduras on June 3 at Denver in the semifinal of the first CONCACAF Nations League, their first competitive match since beating Cuba 4-0 in the Nations League group stage on Nov. 19, 2019.