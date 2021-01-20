Lions hire Campbell as head coach

The Detroit Lions have landed the coach they coveted from the start of their search, agreeing to terms with Dan Campbell.

The Lions announced the agreement with the New Orleans Saints tight ends coach on Wednesday, one day after formally introducing Brad Holmes as their general manager. Campbell will sign a six-year contract, according to a person familiar with the situation who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

Campbell, 44, who also had the title of assistant head coach with the Saints, has 11 years of experience in the NFL as a coach and 11 as a player.

Davis returns to Royals

Reliever Wade Davis is returning to the Kansas City Royals, the team he helped pitch to the 2015 World Series title.

Davis and the Royals agreed Wednesday to a minor league contract, and the 35-year-old right-hander will go to spring training trying to earn a spot on the major league roster.

Davis is a three-time All-Star who had 47 saves for the Royals from 2013-16.

U.S. keeper Johnson out with knee strain