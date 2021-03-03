Wake Forest women finish second in South Carolina
The Wake Forest women’s golf team finished three strokes behind Duke to finish second at the Gamecock Intercollegiate in Blythewood, S.C. on Wednesday.
Of the three tournaments in which Wake Forest has played this spring, it has either won or come in second.
Freshman Mimi Rhodes had her best outing as a Deacon, finishing in a tie for 10th along with sophomore Lauren Walsh. Both Rhodes and Walsh had their best scores on the final 18 holes. Senior Emilia Migliaccio was the third Deacon to finish in the top 10, tied for 20th.
Also, Wake Forest men’s golfer Alex Fitzpatrick and women’s golfer Rachel Kuehn have each been named to the 2021 Arnold Palmer Cup by way of committee selection.
Three men and three women were selected for Team USA and Team International. Fitzpatrick will represent his native England on Team International and Kuehn, a native of Asheville, will represent Team USA. Fitzpatrick and Kuehn both played in the 2020 event in December at Bay Hill.
Wake men's tennis team plans full day
The No. 12-ranked Wake Forest men's tennis team is set to face two non-conference teams on Thursday at the Wake Forest Tennis Center, facing No. 2 Baylor and N.C. Wesleyan.
The Deacons (12-3, 3-1 ACC) head into Thursday with a 71-2 record in home matches since the 2016-17 season. Wake Forest and Baylor (14-2, 0-0 Big 12) have met twice previously.
First serve against the Bears is set for 3 p.m., while the Deacons will finish the day against the Battling Bishops (2-2) at 6:30 p.m.
Deacons' baseball schedule changed
Wake Forest’s baseball team won't host Boston College this weekend, or travel to Elon on Tuesday.
These decisions were made out of an abundance of caution after recent COVID-19 test results, subsequent quarantining and contact tracing within the team.
The Deacons are scheduled to return to the diamond next weekend, at Miami on March 12-14.
Ex-East Surry star Tucker stars in pool
Former East Surry swimmer Avery Tucker helped lead Barton College to the Conference Carolinas Swimming Championship over the weekend.
Tucker, a freshman from Pilot Mountain, took gold in both the 100-yard backstroke and 200-yard backstroke, setting school records in both. She also set a Conference Carolinas record in the 200-yard backstroke.
She was also part of two gold-medal relay teams in the 200- and 400-yard freestyle races.
Hurricanes' Niederreiter fined $5,000
Carolina Hurricanes forward Nino Niederreiter was fined $5,000 by the NHL on Wednesday for interfering with Nashville goaltender Juuse Saros, the maximum allowable under the collective bargaining agreement.
Niederreiter hit Saros up high in a collision behind the net five minutes into the Hurricanes-Predators game Tuesday night. Niederreiter was given a two-minute minor penalty for roughing.
Yankee manager Boone takes medical leave
Manager Aaron Boone of the New York Yankees took a leave of absence from the team to get a pacemaker and intends to return to work in a few days.
New York said the procedure was likely to be performed late Wednesday at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Tampa, Florida.
Bench coach Carlos Mendoza took over as acting manager for Wednesday night's spring training game against Toronto in Tampa.
Ledecky plans return to pool
Katie Ledecky, a five-time Olympic champion swimmer, will take a measure of herself when she returns to national competition on Wednesday for the first time in a year. She’s entered in six events at the TYR Pro Swim Series meet in San Antonio, Texas.