Wake Forest women finish second in South Carolina

The Wake Forest women’s golf team finished three strokes behind Duke to finish second at the Gamecock Intercollegiate in Blythewood, S.C. on Wednesday.

Of the three tournaments in which Wake Forest has played this spring, it has either won or come in second.

Freshman Mimi Rhodes had her best outing as a Deacon, finishing in a tie for 10th along with sophomore Lauren Walsh. Both Rhodes and Walsh had their best scores on the final 18 holes. Senior Emilia Migliaccio was the third Deacon to finish in the top 10, tied for 20th.

Also, Wake Forest men’s golfer Alex Fitzpatrick and women’s golfer Rachel Kuehn have each been named to the 2021 Arnold Palmer Cup by way of committee selection.

Three men and three women were selected for Team USA and Team International. Fitzpatrick will represent his native England on Team International and Kuehn, a native of Asheville, will represent Team USA. Fitzpatrick and Kuehn both played in the 2020 event in December at Bay Hill.

Wake men's tennis team plans full day