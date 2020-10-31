Sam Bickley had 11 assists and nine digs. Sophie Cain added nine assists and five digs. Emma Reilly added double figure digs with 10 and Lexi Kohut recorded seven digs.

Coastal Carolina improved to 10-0.

Gilmore a rare scratch for Patriots

Cornerback Stephon Gilmore will miss his first regular-season game in three seasons when the New England Patriots visit AFC East-leading Buffalo on Sunday.

Gilmore, who has been dealing with a knee injury, was downgraded to out Saturday, along with rookie safety Kyle Dugger (ankle) and offensive lineman Justin Herron (ankle).

AAC acknowledges mistake in ECU game

The American Athletic Conference said Saturday that replay officials in the East Carolina-Tulsa game erred when overturning a fumble call that would have ended what turned out to the the Golden Hurricane’s game-winning drive.

Tulsa scored the go-ahead touchdown with 29 seconds left Friday in what turned out to be a 34-30 victory against the Pirates at home. But it came after an apparent fumble by a Tulsa ball carrier and recovery by ECU with 1:52 left in the game.