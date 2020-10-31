App State women second in Sun Belt cross country meet
Four runners received all-conference honors as the App State women's cross country team finished second at the Sun Belt Championships on Saturday in Mobile, Ala.
The Mountaineers finished with 47 points overall, just three points shy of champion Arkansas State, which finished with 44.
Of the four all-conference honorees, two made First Team. Izzy Evely led the Mountaineers across the finish line with a third-place finish in 17:36.6. Lisha Van Onselen got her third All-Sun Belt honor with a fifth-place finish in 17:37.7.
Sarah Sandreuter chalked up an eight-place finish for Second Team honors in 17:48.8. Lila Peters finished 12th overall for Third Team honors in 18:09.6.
App State falls to Coastal in volleyball
App State volleyball fell 3-0 (25-15, 25-17, 25-20) to Sun Belt East Division leader Coastal Carolina in its home finale on Saturday.
Four players had at least four kills for the Mountaineers (1-7, 1-7 Sun Belt). Grace Morrison and Kara Spicer each had five kills for App State, while Anna Kincaid had four kills on a .364 hitting mark and Amya Giger also had four kills on a .300 hitting percentage.
Sam Bickley had 11 assists and nine digs. Sophie Cain added nine assists and five digs. Emma Reilly added double figure digs with 10 and Lexi Kohut recorded seven digs.
Coastal Carolina improved to 10-0.
Gilmore a rare scratch for Patriots
Cornerback Stephon Gilmore will miss his first regular-season game in three seasons when the New England Patriots visit AFC East-leading Buffalo on Sunday.
Gilmore, who has been dealing with a knee injury, was downgraded to out Saturday, along with rookie safety Kyle Dugger (ankle) and offensive lineman Justin Herron (ankle).
AAC acknowledges mistake in ECU game
The American Athletic Conference said Saturday that replay officials in the East Carolina-Tulsa game erred when overturning a fumble call that would have ended what turned out to the the Golden Hurricane’s game-winning drive.
Tulsa scored the go-ahead touchdown with 29 seconds left Friday in what turned out to be a 34-30 victory against the Pirates at home. But it came after an apparent fumble by a Tulsa ball carrier and recovery by ECU with 1:52 left in the game.
The ruling on the field was a turnover, but replay officials determined the runner had regained control of the ball before he was down, and when it came loose the play should have been over.
The American said it reviewed the game and found the runner did not regain possession of the ball, and the ruling on the field awarding the ball to East Carolina should not have been reversed.
Wisconsin has 22 positive tests in football program
Athletics Director Barry Alvarez of Wisconsin says the total number of positive COVID-19 cases within the Badgers’ football program has increased to 22.
Alvarez told ESPN’s “College GameDay” on Saturday that 12 football players and 10 staffers have tested positive. Alvarez said school officials would decide Tuesday whether to go ahead with the ninth-ranked Badgers' scheduled Nov. 7 home game with Purdue.
Bottas, Hamilton are top F1 qualifiers
Formula One is back at Imola, Italy for the first time since 2006.
Lewis Hamilton, who last weekend eclipsed Michael Schumacher by winning a record 92nd F1 race in Portugal, qualifyied second Saturday at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix behind Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas.
Wimbledon champ Halep tests positive
Wimbledon champion Simona Halep of Romania has tested positive for COVID-19 and said Saturday that she is “recovering well from mild symptoms.”
Halep, 29, currently ranked No. 2 in the world, had skipped the U.S. Open due to fears of catching the coronavirus.
Redman leads Bermuda tournament by one
Doc Redman found the wind far more manageable Saturday, and he took advantage with a 4-under 67 for a one-shot lead going into the final round of the Bermuda Championship in Southampton.
Redman was at 10-under 203, one shot ahead of Ryan Armour (70), Wyndham Clark (70) and Kramer Hickok (69), who took three putts from a tough spot on the fringe on the 18th at Port Royal.
Clarke, Karlsson tied for Champions lead
Darren Clarke eagled the par-5 18th hole Saturday for a 10-under 62 and a share of the second-round lead in the PGA Tour Champions’ TimberTech Champions in Boca Raton, Fla.
Robert Karlsson of Sweden birdied the 18th for a 66 to match Clarke at 13-under 131.
Staff and wire report
