Wake Forest runners
go in different directions
The Wake Forest men’s cross country team will compete on Friday morning at Florida State, while the Wake Forest indoor track and field teams will split their squads between the South Carolina Invitational (Friday and Saturday) and the Brant Tolsma Invite at Liberty (Saturday) this weekend.
Coach John Hayes said he will will send 10 distance runners to Tallahassee, Fla., six student-athletes to Columbia, S.C. and the remainder of its men’s and women’s teams to Lynchburg, Va.
Giants, La Stella agree on contract
Versatile infielder Tommy La Stella completed an $18.75 million, three-year contract with the San Francisco Giants on Thursday, giving the team a reliable left-handed hitter with a track record of getting on base.
La Stella, 32, was a key contributor down the stretch for the Athletics across the bay in Oakland last season after the 2019 All-Star got traded by the Los Angeles Angels in late August.
He batted .281 last season between the Angels and A's with five home runs, 14 doubles and two triples. His .370 on-base percentage helped make him one of the hardest players to strike out among qualified players with just 12 Ks in 228 plate appearances.
MLB salaries fall again
The average Major League Baseball salary dropped for an unprecedented third straight year, even before the shortened season caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
The Major League Baseball Players Association said Thursday the 2020 average would have been $3.89 million if a full season had been played. That was down 4.2% from the 2019 average of $4.05 million and represented a 5.2% decrease from the record average of just under $4.1 million in 2017. The average started to slip in 2018, falling by $1,436.
Because the pandemic caused players to receive roughly 37% of pay last year, the actual average plunged to $1.59 million, its lowest since 1998.
Tennis great Trabert dies at 90
Tony Trabert, a five-time Grand Slam singles champion and former No. 1 player who went on to successful careers as a Davis Cup captain, broadcaster and executive, has died. He was 90.
The Tennis Hall of Famer's death Wednesday night at his home in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla., was confirmed by his daughter.
Trabert won three of the four major singles titles in 1955, including Wimbledon and the U.S. Nationals without losing a set. He was ranked No. 1 in singles in 1953 and 1955.