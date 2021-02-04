Wake Forest runners

go in different directions

The Wake Forest men’s cross country team will compete on Friday morning at Florida State, while the Wake Forest indoor track and field teams will split their squads between the South Carolina Invitational (Friday and Saturday) and the Brant Tolsma Invite at Liberty (Saturday) this weekend.

Coach John Hayes said he will will send 10 distance runners to Tallahassee, Fla., six student-athletes to Columbia, S.C. and the remainder of its men’s and women’s teams to Lynchburg, Va.

Giants, La Stella agree on contract

Versatile infielder Tommy La Stella completed an $18.75 million, three-year contract with the San Francisco Giants on Thursday, giving the team a reliable left-handed hitter with a track record of getting on base.

La Stella, 32, was a key contributor down the stretch for the Athletics across the bay in Oakland last season after the 2019 All-Star got traded by the Los Angeles Angels in late August.