Hornets' Hayward has broken finger
Forward Gordon Hayward of the Charlotte Hornets is listed as day to day after breaking the bone at the base of his right pinky finger.
Hayward suffered an avulsion fracture of his fifth metacarpal on the right hand during the team’s preseason game against the Toronto Raptors on Dec. 14. Hayward will miss Thursday’s preseason game at Orlando but the Hornets say he will not need surgery.
Hayward, 30, signed a four-year, $120 million deal this the Hornets this offseason after a trade with the Boston Celtics. The 6-foot-7 forward appeared in 641 regular-season games with 479 starts during his 10-year career with the the Utah Jazz and Boston Celtics, averaging 15.3 points, 4.4 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game.
Coastal Carolina extends Chadwell's deal
Coastal Carolina has locked up football coach Jamey Chadwell for a few more years after he led the school to an undefeated season.
The school announced it has extended Chadwell's contract through 2027, a move to take Chadwell, 43, off the market for Power Five openings such as Auburn.
Chadwell made $375,000 this season as he's led the Chanticleers to an 11-0 mark and wins over two Top 25 opponents, including then-No. 8 BYU two weeks ago.
Coastal Carolina faces No. 17 Louisiana-Lafayette for the Sun Belt Conference championship on Saturday.
Ex-Campbell star Clemons may miss season
Former Campbell basketball standout Chris Clemons of the Houston Rockets could miss the 2020-21 NBA season after suffering an apparent injury to his right Achilles tendon.
Clemons, a Raleigh native, was injured Tuesday during a preseason game against San Antonio. The 5-foot-9 guard, who was set to be the backup for John Wall this season, hit a 3-point jumper and was running back on defense when he grabbed his right foot. He later was taken off the court in a wheelchair.
Clemons, 23, one of the highest scorers in NCAA Division I basketball history, averaged 30 points a game in 2018-19.
MLB managers told to report as usual
Big league managers say Major League Baseball instructed them to prepare for spring training to start on time in mid-February despite uncertainty around the coronavirus.
Tampa Bay Rays manager Kevin Cash said Wednesday that officials from the commissioner's office had a meeting with managers Tuesday and expressed optimism about opening spring camps as scheduled.
