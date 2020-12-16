Hornets' Hayward has broken finger

Forward Gordon Hayward of the Charlotte Hornets is listed as day to day after breaking the bone at the base of his right pinky finger.

Hayward suffered an avulsion fracture of his fifth metacarpal on the right hand during the team’s preseason game against the Toronto Raptors on Dec. 14. Hayward will miss Thursday’s preseason game at Orlando but the Hornets say he will not need surgery.

Hayward, 30, signed a four-year, $120 million deal this the Hornets this offseason after a trade with the Boston Celtics. The 6-foot-7 forward appeared in 641 regular-season games with 479 starts during his 10-year career with the the Utah Jazz and Boston Celtics, averaging 15.3 points, 4.4 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game.

Coastal Carolina extends Chadwell's deal

Coastal Carolina has locked up football coach Jamey Chadwell for a few more years after he led the school to an undefeated season.

The school announced it has extended Chadwell's contract through 2027, a move to take Chadwell, 43, off the market for Power Five openings such as Auburn.