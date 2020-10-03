Wake men's soccer team routs N.C. State
Kyle Holcomb scored two goals, including the tiebreaker in the second half, as the Wake Forest men's soccer team rolled past ACC rival N.C. State 4-1 on Saturday night at Spry Stadium.
The Deacons improved to 2-0 and 1-0 in the ACC. The Wolfpack fell to 0-2, with both defeats being conference losses.
Holcomb opened the scoring at the 35:22 mark of the first half, but Alex Bautista of State tied the score at 1-1 with a goal at the 43-18 mark. That score held until halftime.
Holcomb put the Deacons ahead for good after the break with a goal at the 43:18 mark. Jake Swallen assisted on both scores.
Choi Machop and David Wrona added insurance goals for Wake Forest.
Wake's next game is set for Oct. 10, when it will host UAB at 7 p.m.
App State men, women cross country teams compete in Louisville
Isaac Benz set a new 8K personal best to lead App State men's cross country at the Live at Lou Cross Country Classic on Saturday morning in Louisville, Ky.
In a field featuring seven teams, App State finished sixth with 141 points. Ole Miss won the team title with 28 points.
Benz crossed 15th overall with a time of 24:19.6, improving his standing of third all-time in program history by a second.
The Appalachian state women Mountaineers finished seventh with 176 points. Notre Dame finished first in the team standings with 176 points.
Lisha Van Onselen finished 35th overall at 18:00.1.
Canadian teen wins Trucks race
Raphael Lessard, a 19-year-old Canadian rookie, won his first career NASCAR national series race on Saturday in overtime under caution at Talladega Superspeedway.
Lessard was racing side-by-side with Trevor Bayne on the final lap of the two-lap overtime shootout when a pack of trucks running four wide triggered an accident that froze the field. Lessard won in a Toyota for Kyle Busch Motorsports in the first win of the season for the organization from a driver other than Busch.
Staff and wire report
