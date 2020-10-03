Wake men's soccer team routs N.C. State

Kyle Holcomb scored two goals, including the tiebreaker in the second half, as the Wake Forest men's soccer team rolled past ACC rival N.C. State 4-1 on Saturday night at Spry Stadium.

The Deacons improved to 2-0 and 1-0 in the ACC. The Wolfpack fell to 0-2, with both defeats being conference losses.

Holcomb opened the scoring at the 35:22 mark of the first half, but Alex Bautista of State tied the score at 1-1 with a goal at the 43-18 mark. That score held until halftime.

Holcomb put the Deacons ahead for good after the break with a goal at the 43:18 mark. Jake Swallen assisted on both scores.

Choi Machop and David Wrona added insurance goals for Wake Forest.

Wake's next game is set for Oct. 10, when it will host UAB at 7 p.m.

App State men, women cross country teams compete in Louisville

Isaac Benz set a new 8K personal best to lead App State men's cross country at the Live at Lou Cross Country Classic on Saturday morning in Louisville, Ky.