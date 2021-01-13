WSSU promotes Hilliard-Gray
The longest-tenured head coach at Winston-Salem State, LaTaya Hilliard-Gray, has been promoted to associate director of athletics.
Hilliard-Gray, who has been the women’s softball coach for the past 19 years, will continue her role guiding that program.
Etienne Thomas, the athletics director at WSSU, made the announcement on Wednesday afternoon.
She will also continue her role as the Senior Woman’s Administrator. She’s also will continue as the school’s Title IX coordinator and work with the Student-Athlete Advisory Committee.
Before taking over the softball program in 2002 she was an assistant coach for softball and volleyball. She is a graduate of Hampton where she obtained a degree in sports management and later earned a master’s degree in adult education at N.C. A&T.
Big South cancels Indoor Track & Field Championships
The Big South Conference on Wednesday announced the cancellation of the 2021 Big South Indoor Track & Field Championships. The event was originally scheduled for Feb. 27-28 at JDL Fast Track in Winston-Salem, but the track has informed the conference it has canceled all events for the foreseeable future.
The Big South will continue its plans to host the Cross Country Championships at Winthrop University, and the Outdoor Track & Field Championships at High Point University.
Hurkacz wins Delay Beach Open
Hubert Hurkacz won his second career ATP Tour title Wednesday by beating American Sebastian Korda 6-3, 6-3 in the Delray Beach (Fla.) Open.
Hurkacz’s only other title was in 2019 at Winston-Salem, where he became the second Polish tour-level champion in the Open era.
NFL won't penalize Eagles
The Philadelphia Eagles won’t be penalized after the NFL looked into the way the team handled its quarterback decisions in the final regular-season game against Washington, two people familiar with the decision told The Associated Press on Wednesday.
Doug Pederson, who was fired by Philadelphia on Monday, removed Jalen Hurts for third-string quarterback Nate Sudfeld in the fourth quarter of a 20-14 loss on Jan. 3. The Eagles trailed by a field goal when Sudfeld, who hadn’t thrown a pass in a game since 2018, entered. He was picked on his second attempt and also lost a fumble.
Washington (7-10) secured the NFC East title with the victory and the New York Giants (6-10) were eliminated.
MLB suspends political contributions
Major League Baseball is suspending all political contributions in the wake of last week's invasion of the U.S. Capitol by a mob loyal to President Donald Trump, joining a wave of major corporations rethinking their efforts to lobby Washington.
Following the insurrection last week by Trump supporters while Congress attempted to certify the results of the presidential election, many companies have said they will avoid making donations to members of the House and Senate who voted to overturn President-elect Joe Biden’s victory over Trump. Others, such as MLB, have postponed political giving to both political parties altogether.