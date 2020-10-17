Wake field hockey to take on Syracuse

The Wake Forest field hockey team is set to host Syracuse on Sunday and Monday at Kentner Field.

Both matches are scheduled for noon.

The Deacons are 1-3-0 and the Orange is 1-2.

Weir up by three over Mickelson

The other left-handed, 50-year-old former Masters champion was on top after a long Saturday at The Country Club of Virginia in Richmond.

While Phil Mickelson got most of the attention going into the Dominion Energy Charity Classic as he tries to open his senior career with consecutive victories, Mike Weir was a little better on a 36-hole day after rain washed out play Friday. The Canadian shot 68-63 to reach 13 under and take a three-stroke lead over Mickelson.

Mickelson shot 68-66. He won his PGA Tour Champions debut at Ozarks National in August.

Weir won the 2003 Masters for the biggest of his eight PGA Tour titles.

Fellow major champion Retief Goosen was third at 8 under with Brandt Jobe. They each shot 68-68.

Henley surges to lead at CJ Cup