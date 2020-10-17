Wake field hockey to take on Syracuse
The Wake Forest field hockey team is set to host Syracuse on Sunday and Monday at Kentner Field.
Both matches are scheduled for noon.
The Deacons are 1-3-0 and the Orange is 1-2.
Weir up by three over Mickelson
The other left-handed, 50-year-old former Masters champion was on top after a long Saturday at The Country Club of Virginia in Richmond.
While Phil Mickelson got most of the attention going into the Dominion Energy Charity Classic as he tries to open his senior career with consecutive victories, Mike Weir was a little better on a 36-hole day after rain washed out play Friday. The Canadian shot 68-63 to reach 13 under and take a three-stroke lead over Mickelson.
Mickelson shot 68-66. He won his PGA Tour Champions debut at Ozarks National in August.
Weir won the 2003 Masters for the biggest of his eight PGA Tour titles.
Fellow major champion Retief Goosen was third at 8 under with Brandt Jobe. They each shot 68-68.
Henley surges to lead at CJ Cup
Four shots behind at the start of the day, Russell Henley ran off three straight birdies to start the back nine Saturday and posted a 5-under 67 to build a three-shot lead going into the final round of the CJ Cup at Shadow Creek in North Las Vegas.
Henley had plenty of help from the other players in his group.
Xander Schauffele, who had a three-shot lead going into the weekend, had a pair of late bogeys and failed to capitalize on the par 5s in his round of 74. Tyrrell Hatton didn't make a birdie until the final hole in a 73. Of the top 25 players, they were the only two who shot over par.
Cowboys get Vander Esch back
About five weeks a suffering a broken collarbone in the season-opening loss to the Los Angeles Rams, Dallas Cowboys linebacker Leighton Vander Esch has been cleared to return to the field.
All signs are pointing to Vander Esch being on the field when the Cowboys (2-3) take on the Arizona Cardinals (3-2) Monday night.
Even it's just a limited role on passing downs, the return of the Pro Bowl linebacker will be welcomed by a Cowboys defense that ranks 27th overall and last in points allowed.
Arkansas State fires two assistants after win
Arkansas State football coach Blake Anderson announced the firing of two defensive coaches, a day after after the Red Wolves allowed 52 points in a win over Georgia State.
Anderson on Friday said defensive coordinator David Duggan and defensive pass game coordinator Ed Pinkham were dismissed after Arkansas State's 59-52 win on Thursday. ASU surrendered 583 total yards and 314 passing during Thursday night’s win.
Staff and wire report
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!