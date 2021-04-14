Einstein wins another golf tournament at High Point
High Point University's Brandon Einstein, a redshirt sophomore from Clemmons, shot 69 on Tuesday to win the individual title at the Old Corkscrew Intercollegiate in Estero, Fla.
Einstein won for the third time this season as the Panthers finished fourth as a team.
Einstein, a graduate of Forsyth Country Day, started the round with a two-stroke lead and, despite some struggles on the front side, got it back together later in his round.
“He only hit two greens on the front nine but his attitude and mental composure never changed,” said Coach Brady Gregor. “You could feel that the tournament was his, and it was fun to watch him go out there and take it.”
Einstein, who was last year’s Forsyth Championship winner, is just one win away from tying the school record for most wins in a career. His three wins trail only teammate Chase Wilson, a senior who has four career wins.
— John Dell
Wake men's basketball signs Taylor
The Wake Forest men’s basketball program on Wednesday announced that incoming freshman Lucas Taylor has been added to its recruiting class.
Taylor, a Wake Forest native, is a 6-foot-6, 185-pound guard. According to 247Sports, Taylor is a three-star prospect, the seventh-best prospect in North Carolina and the 38th ranked shooting guard in the country.
As a senior at Heritage last season, Taylor averaged 27.9 points, eight rebounds, 2.9 assists, and 2.2 steals per game.
App State men's basketball adds Mantis
Appalachian State men's basketball coach Dustin Kerns on Wednesday announced the signing of Christopher Mantis.
Mantis, 6-foot-7 and 185 pounds, is from Lowell, Ind.
In four seasons at Lowell High School., Mantis became the school's all-time leader in scoring with 1,949 points and rebounds with 814.
Browns add Clowney to defense
Jadeveon Clowney, a dynamic free-agent defensive end, signed a one-year, $10 million contract with the Cleveland Browns on Wednesday, joining All-Pro end Myles Garrett on the defensive line of a rising team looking to go even deeper in the playoffs in the 2021 season.
Clowney, 28, turned down a multiyear offer from the Browns last year, opting instead to sign for one season with Tennessee.
Things didn't go as he hoped with the Titans as Clowney was slowed by a knee injury that stopped him after eight games.
The Browns will line up Clowney on the opposite side of their line from Garrett, another former No. 1 overall pick who has grown into one of the league's best defensive players and is a threat to get a sack on every snap.
Police investigating Rams' Donald
Pittsburgh police are reviewing a complaint that star defensive tackle Aaron Donald of the Los Angeles Rams allegedly was involved in an assault that left a man injured during an altercation at a nightclub last weekend.
Todd Hollis, an attorney, told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Wednesday that Donald assaulted his client, DeVincent Spriggs, on April 11. Spriggs suffered a concussion, a broken nose and require 16 stitches, Hollis told the newspaper.
Hollis and Spriggs reportedly filed a complaint with police Wednesday.