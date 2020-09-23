Ex-Deacon Sarr's transfer on hold
The NCAA has approved Olivier Sarr's transfer waiver to play basketball immediately at Kentucky.
That doesn't mean Sarr is eligible to suit up for the Wildcats just yet.
On Tuesday night, ESPN's Dick Vitale said on social media that the NCAA had approved Sarr's request to play the 2020-21 season at Kentucky after transferring from Wake Forest in the spring.
The Lexington Herald-Leader confirmed that information Wednesday. The NCAA approved Sarr's waiver request, but UK is now waiting on the Southeastern Conference to issue an additional waiver that would allow Sarr to bypass a transfer rule specific to the SEC.
The league's bylaw states that an incoming non-graduate transfer that has fewer than two seasons of remaining eligibility must be granted a separate waiver by the SEC in order to play right away. Sarr played three seasons at Wake Forest and came to UK this summer as an undergraduate student with one season of NCAA eligibility.
Duke loses cornerbacks to injuries
Duke has lost starting cornerbacks Josh Blackwell and Mark Gilbert indefinitely with surgeries.
The school announced both injuries Wednesday. Blackwell was injured during Sunday's practice and needed surgery Monday to repair a torn meniscus in his right knee.
Gilbert needed surgery Tuesday to remove a loose bone fragment in his right foot.
Giants sign running back Freeman
Two-time Pro Bowl halfback Devonta Freeman has signed with the New York Giants and might play this weekend.
The Giants announced the move Wednesday, a day after 2018 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year Saquon Barkley was placed on injured reserve with a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee.
Freeman, who was released by the Atlanta Falcons earlier this year, was at practice Wednesday. Coach Joe Judge said he hopes to have Freeman ready for Sunday's home game against the San Francisco 49ers.
MAC presidents to talk about football
Mid-American Conference university presidents are scheduled to meet Friday with playing football in the fall on the agenda, a person familiar with the meeting told The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.
The MAC was the first FBS conference to postpone fall football in early August, because of concerns about playing through the pandemic.
Former Georgia player claims racist treatment
Former Georgia defensive back Otis Reese says he left the school because of racist treatment on campus and Coach Kirby Smart manipulated him to continue playing for the Bulldogs last season after he expressed his intention to transfer.
Reese transferred to Mississippi in January after two seasons at Georgia and is awaiting an NCAA ruling on his request for a waiver to play immediately.
Georgia, which is ranked fourth in the country, denied the allegations and said it would share its full response to Reese’s waiver application if he is granted permission.
Wire reports
