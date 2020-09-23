Ex-Deacon Sarr's transfer on hold

The NCAA has approved Olivier Sarr's transfer waiver to play basketball immediately at Kentucky.

That doesn't mean Sarr is eligible to suit up for the Wildcats just yet.

On Tuesday night, ESPN's Dick Vitale said on social media that the NCAA had approved Sarr's request to play the 2020-21 season at Kentucky after transferring from Wake Forest in the spring.

The Lexington Herald-Leader confirmed that information Wednesday. The NCAA approved Sarr's waiver request, but UK is now waiting on the Southeastern Conference to issue an additional waiver that would allow Sarr to bypass a transfer rule specific to the SEC.

The league's bylaw states that an incoming non-graduate transfer that has fewer than two seasons of remaining eligibility must be granted a separate waiver by the SEC in order to play right away. Sarr played three seasons at Wake Forest and came to UK this summer as an undergraduate student with one season of NCAA eligibility.

Duke loses cornerbacks to injuries

Duke has lost starting cornerbacks Josh Blackwell and Mark Gilbert indefinitely with surgeries.