WSSU hires defensive line coach
Winston-Salem State has added Markus McElveen as its defensive line coach.
McElveen is a former player at Shaw, where he got his start in coaching.
For the past two seasons, McElveen was the defensive coordinator at Bunnell High School in Stratford, Conn. He also spent two seasons at his alma mater, Norwalk High School in Connecticut as defensive coordinator.
After his playing days were over at Shaw, McElveen was a graduate assistant and started coaching.
He helped Shaw win CIAA titles in 2008 and 2010 and was named All-CIAA in both of those seasons. He's a 2011 graduate of Shaw, where he majored in Therapeutic Recreation.
McElveen is the second assistant coach hired by Robert Massey, the interim head coach, in the last three weeks. Kameron Smith, a former start quarterback at WSSU, is the quarterbacks and wide receivers coach.
— John Dell
Wake men's soccer to take on Duke
The Wake Forest men's soccer team travels to Durham today to take on Duke in an ACC South clash.
The match is scheduled to start at 6 p.m.
Wake Forest, ranked No. 2 in the latest United Soccer Coaches poll, is coming off a 1-0 overtime victory over then-No. 3 North Carolina last Sunday night.
Deacons to play Blue Devils in field hockey
The Wake Forest field hockey team is scheduled to host Duke today at 3 p.m. for Senior Day to cap its 2020 home season.
The Deacs will travel to Durham on Sunday to close out the series with the Blue Devils at noon.
Wake Forest lost both matches against Syracuse last weekend, both by just one goal.
Raiders-Bucs game moved off Sunday night
The NFL said on Thursday that the Las Vegas Raiders' game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, originally scheduled for Sunday Night Football, has been changed to a Sunday afternoon kickoff because of concerns about the Raiders' COVID-19 issues.
The league said the switch is a precautionary measure because of the uncertainty over the possibility that multiple Raiders players were exposed to COVID-19 through offensive lineman Trent Brown, which might put Sunday's game in jeopardy. Thus, the Raiders' home game against the Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium has been changed to a 4:05 p.m. kickoff on Fox.
NBC will now broadcast the Seahawks-Cardinals NFC West showdown in Arizona on Sunday night.
Staff and wire report
