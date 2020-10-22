WSSU hires defensive line coach

Winston-Salem State has added Markus McElveen as its defensive line coach.

McElveen is a former player at Shaw, where he got his start in coaching.

For the past two seasons, McElveen was the defensive coordinator at Bunnell High School in Stratford, Conn. He also spent two seasons at his alma mater, Norwalk High School in Connecticut as defensive coordinator.

After his playing days were over at Shaw, McElveen was a graduate assistant and started coaching.

He helped Shaw win CIAA titles in 2008 and 2010 and was named All-CIAA in both of those seasons. He's a 2011 graduate of Shaw, where he majored in Therapeutic Recreation.

McElveen is the second assistant coach hired by Robert Massey, the interim head coach, in the last three weeks. Kameron Smith, a former start quarterback at WSSU, is the quarterbacks and wide receivers coach.

— John Dell

Wake men's soccer to take on Duke

The Wake Forest men's soccer team travels to Durham today to take on Duke in an ACC South clash.