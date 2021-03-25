U.S. men pound Jamaica in exhibition
Sergiño Dest scored his first international goal with a spectacular 25-yard shot, Sebastian Lletget added two second-half goals and the United States beat Jamaica 4-1 in an exhibition Thursday night at Wiener Neustadt, Austria.
Brenden Aaronson scored for the U.S. in the 53rd minute. Jamal Lowe got Jamaica’s goal in the 70th minute on a counterattack.
The 22nd-ranked Americans, preparing for a Nations League semifinal against Honduras in June, next play on Sunday at No. 45 Northern Ireland.
Barty rallies to win in Miami
Top-ranked Ash Barty rallied from a big third-set deficit and overcame a match point Thursday to win her opening match at the Miami Open against qualifier Kristina Kucova, 6-3, 4-6, 7-5.
On a warm, humid afternoon, heat breaks were imposed for some matches, and players slid bags of ice under their caps during changeovers to cool off. The conditions were too much for Brit Jack Draper, who was overcome by the heat, collapsed on set point and retired against Mikhail Kukushkin trailing 7-5.
Wild card Ana Konjuh of Croatia upset No. 18-seeded Madison Keys in the second round, 6-4, 6-2.
American qualifier Bjorn Fratangelo beat Fernando Verdasco 6-4, 6-4.
Fried to start opener for Braves
Max Fried will make his first opening day start for the Atlanta Braves.
Manager Brian Snitker told Fried, a 27-year-old left-hander, on Thursday that he would go in the opener at Philadelphia against the Phillies.
Fried went 7-0 with a 2.25 ERA last season, finishing fifth in the NL Cy Young Award balloting. He established himself as the Atlanta ace after Mike Soroka went down with a torn Achilles tendon.
Harvey called up by Orioles
Matt Harvey is back in the major leagues, with the Baltimore Orioles.
Baltimore selected the contract of the 31-year-old right-hander on Thursday, one week before its season opener at Boston.
He was 0-3 with an 11.57 ERA in four starts and three relief appearances last year for the Kansas City Royals.
Harvey went 34-37 with a 3.66 ERA for the New York Mets from 2012 until he was traded to Cincinnati in May 2018. He moved on to the Los Angeles Angels in 2019 and the Royals in 2020. He is 44-52 with a 4.14 ERA in 144 starts and eight relief appearances.
Gonzalez steps down after13 seasons
Pitcher Gio Gonzalez says he has retired after 13 major league seasons.
Gonzalez, a 35-year-old left-hander, pitched in 12 games last year for Chicago White Sox with four starts and had an ERA of 4.83. He has a career record of 131-101 with a 3.70 ERA in 13 seasons for four teams.
He was a two-time All-Star, with Oakland in 2011 and Washington in 2012. He also played for Milwaukee.
Cardinals add cornerback Butler
The Arizona Cardinals have added cornerback Malcolm Butler on a one-year deal in an effort to bolster a thin secondary and also traded center Mason Cole to the Minnesota Vikings for a sixth-round draft pick.
Butler, a two-time Pro Bowl selection, comes to the Cardinals about a week after the team lost cornerback Patrick Peterson, who signed with the Vikings. Butler, 31, started all 16 games for the Tennessee Titans last season, had four interceptions and a career-high 100 tackles.
Miami guard Lykes to go pro
Dynamic 5-foot-7 Miami Hurricanes guard Chris Lykes has decided to turn pro after a senior season limited to two games because of an ankle injury.
Lykes’ size makes him a long shot for the NBA, but he’ll get his degree this spring.
Lykes led Miami in scoring as a sophomore and junior.
Kruger retires after 35-year career
Oklahoma basketball coach Lon Kruger announced his retirement on Thursday, culminating a 35-year career that included taking five different schools to the NCAA Tournament — with two of them reaching the Final Four — and more than 650 career wins.
Kruger, 68, led Florida to the national semifinals in 1994 and Oklahoma to the same spot in 2016. He’s the only coach to lead five different programs to NCAA Tournament wins — Oklahoma, Kansas State, Florida, Illinois and UNLV.
His 674-432 career record ranks 10th among active coaches in wins and 27th all time.
Wire report