American qualifier Bjorn Fratangelo beat Fernando Verdasco 6-4, 6-4.

Fried to start opener for Braves

Max Fried will make his first opening day start for the Atlanta Braves.

Manager Brian Snitker told Fried, a 27-year-old left-hander, on Thursday that he would go in the opener at Philadelphia against the Phillies.

Fried went 7-0 with a 2.25 ERA last season, finishing fifth in the NL Cy Young Award balloting. He established himself as the Atlanta ace after Mike Soroka went down with a torn Achilles tendon.

Harvey called up by Orioles

Matt Harvey is back in the major leagues, with the Baltimore Orioles.

Baltimore selected the contract of the 31-year-old right-hander on Thursday, one week before its season opener at Boston.

He was 0-3 with an 11.57 ERA in four starts and three relief appearances last year for the Kansas City Royals.