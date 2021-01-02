App State wrestlers star in season opener
Unbeaten days from Codi Russell, Thomas Flitz, Caleb Smith and Francis Morrissey, coupled with Will Formato's overtime win in a matchup of Southern Conference standouts, highlighted the season-opening performances at the App State Individual Quad event on Saturday in Varsity Gym in Boone.
Wrestlers from App State, Virginia and The Citadel combined to participate in more than 100 matches in a round-robin format, with most competitors getting in three matches and some as many as four.
Tulane slips past East Carolina
East Carolina committed a season-high 21 turnovers and shot just 37 percent from the field as Tulane defeated the Pirates 60-56 Saturday afternoon in New Orleans.
Jaylen Forbes led three Tulane (6-2, 1-2 The American) players in double figures with 20 points.
Brandon Suggs had 14 points and eight rebounds for the Pirates (7-2, 1-2) and J.J. Miles added 11 points.
Elon men fall to Northeastern
The Elon men's basketball fell to Northeastern 75-52 on Saturday in its 2020-21 CAA road opener.
Hunter McIntosh led the way for the Phoenix with 16 points, two rebounds and two assists.
The teams will square off again on Sunday. Tipoff is scheduled for noon.
Charlotte tops WKU in OT
Jahmir Young scored five of his 24 points in overtime to lead Charlotte to a 75-71 win over Western Kentucky on Saturday.
Milos Supica made a pair of free throws with 3:07 remaining in the extra period and Charlotte (5-4, 1-1 Conference USA) led the rest of the way. Supica also made a layup to even the contest at 64 with 1:14 remaining to force overtime.
Taveion Hollingsworth had 23 points and six rebounds for the Hilltoppers (8-3, 1-1).
Westphal dead at 70
Paul Westphal, a Hall of Fame player who won a championship with the Boston Celtics in 1974 and later coached in the league and in college, has died. He was 70.
The Phoenix Suns confirmed Westphal’s death in a statement Saturday. No cause was given, although he had been diagnosed with brain cancer last August.
A five-time All-Star guard, Westphal played in the NBA from 1972-84. After winning a championship with the Celtics, he made the finals in 1976 with Phoenix. He also played for Seattle and the New York Knicks.
Syracuse, Broncos star Little dies
Floyd Little, the great running back who starred at Syracuse and for the Denver Broncos, has died. He was 78.
The Pro Football Hall of Fame said he died Friday night at his home in Nevada. No cause was given.
Little was a three-time All-American at Syracuse, where he wore No. 44 like Jim Brown and Ernie Davis before him. From 1964-66, he ran for 2,704 yards and 46 touchdowns.
Steelers to be without Haden, others
The Pittsburgh Steelers have placed cornerback Joe Haden, tight end Eric Ebron and reserve linebacker Cassius Marsh on the reserve/COVID-19 list, putting the players' status for the playoffs in jeopardy.
The move also leaves the AFC North champions further depleted for their regular-season finale in Cleveland on Sunday. The Steelers (12-3) are already assured of finishing no worse than third in the AFC while Cleveland (10-5) can end an 18-year playoff drought with a victory.
The team announced quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, outside linebacker T.J. Watt, defensive end Cam Heyward and center Maurkice Pouncey will not make the trip to give them additional rest ahead of the postseason. Kicker Chris Boswell and safety Terrell Edmunds are also out with injuries.