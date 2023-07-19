GOLF

■ Adam Scott, a former world No. 1 and past Masters champion, who reached a six-way playoff at the Wyndham Championship in 2021, will return for another run at the Sam Snead Cup in August, the tournament said on Tuesday. The 84th annual Wyndham Championship is set for Aug. 2-6, 2023 at Sedgefield Country Club.

COLLEGES

■ A former Northwestern football player filed the first lawsuit against Pat Fitzgerald and members of the school's leadership, seeking damages stemming from a hazing scandal that cost the former football coach his job. The player, identified in the lawsuit as John Doe, alleged Tuesday that Fitzgerald, Northwestern President Michael Schill, the board of trustees and Athletics Director Derrick Gragg enabled and concealed sexual misconduct and racial discrimination.

NHL

 Former Arizona Coyotes player Alex Galchenyuk is entering the NHL/NHLPA player assistance program and apologized for threatening police officers during his arrest earlier this month. Galchenyuk tweeted a letter on Tuesday apologizing for repeatedly using racial slurs toward an officer in training and threated to have two officers killed after a July 9 traffic stop in Scottsdale, Ariz.

TENNIS

 More than 40 years later, there is another Borg on the list of ATP match winners. Leo Borg, 20, the son of 11-time Grand Slam champion Björn Borg, won a main-draw match on the ATP tour for the first time on Tuesday in Bastad, Sweden. Borg got a 7-6 (5), 6-3 victory over Swedish compatriot Elias Ymer at the Nordea Open.

SOCCER

 On the eve of the Women's World Cup, U.S. Soccer has extended its partnership with Visa for the next five years. As part of the agreement announced Tuesday, Visa again vowed that 50% of investment will go towards programs surrounding the U.S. women's national team and women's soccer initiatives.