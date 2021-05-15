Wake track & field teams compete in ACC meet
The Wake Forest track & field teams fared well in the second day of the ACC Outdoor Track & Field Championships with three top-5 performances in school history, three top-5 finishes and four personal bests at the Paul Derr Track Facility.
Hannah Brookover, who placed fifth, and Elise Wright, who placed 10th, had personal bests in the 3000-meter steeplechase. Brookover's time replaced her own second-fastest mark in school history. Wright also replaces her own third-fastest mark in program history.
On the men's side of the 3000-meter steeplechase, Ben Hill chalked up a personal-best 8:46.68, the second-best time in program history.
Alexandra Roberts represented the Deacons in the women's javelin, recording a fourth-place finish with a mark of 52.51 meters. Coming in at sixth place, Rachel Kern tossed a 47.27 meters.
In shot put, Thomas Kitchell's 18.06-meter throw put him in seventh place.
Addison Berry finished with 5180 points in the heptathlon, placing top-7 in four events, finally finishing in seventh place.
Goydos leads Andrade by one
Paul Goydos shot a bogey-free 3-under 69 on Saturday to take a one-stroke lead over Billy Andrade into the final round of the PGA Tour Champions’ Mitsubishi Electric Classic in Duluth, Ga.
Goydos, 56, had an 8-under 136 total at TPC Sugarloaf. He has five senior victories after winning twice on the PGA Tour.
Andrade, a former Wake Forest standout, eagled the par-5 18th in a 68.
First-round leader Stephen Ames followed his opening 66 with a 72 to drop into a tie for third at 6 under with 2019 winner Scott McCarron (68), 2014 champion Miguel Angel Jimenez (68), Dicky Pride (67) and Kirk Triplett (68). McCarron also won two PGA tournaments at TPC Sugarloaf.
Djokovic, Nadal to play for title
Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal had starkly different days at the Italian Open on Saturday in Rome.
Djokovic regained his cool after throwing his racket off the court in a grueling, rain-delayed quarterfinal victory over Stefanos Tsitsipas by 4-6, 7-5, 7-5, then was to play his semifinal later against local favorite Lorenzo Sonego in the second match of the day for both players.
Nadal, meanwhile, kept his time on court to a minimum by ending the surprising clay-court run of big-serving American Reilly Opelka by 6-4, 6-4 in the semifinals.
The women’s final will feature French Open champion Iga Swiatek against 2019 Rome champion Karolina Pliskova.
VeeKay wins on Indy road course
Rinus VeeKay continued IndyCar's youth movement Saturday by scoring his first career victory with a win on the road course at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
The Dutchman became the third first-time winner through five races this season — the most at this point in the season since 2013.
VeeKay, 20, is the fourth winner 24 or younger to reach victory lane this season, joining Alex Palou, Colton Herta and Pato O'Ward in what is quickly becoming a changing of the guard in IndyCar.
Only six-time IndyCar champion Scott Dixon has been to victory lane this year for the veterans, as the series heads next week into preparations for the Indianapolis 500.
Broadcaster Marv Albert to retire
Marv Albert, whose staccato sounds and sardonic wit launched millions of hoop dreams for both future players and wannabe play-by-play voices, will retire after working the Eastern Conference finals on TNT.
An NBA source confirmed Albert’s imminent retirement. An official announcement could come as early as Monday.
Through his 60 years as a broadcaster, Albert, who turns 80 in June, called a variety of sports, including New York Rangers hockey on the radio for 32 years, boxing on NBC, Major League Baseball studio work for the Peacock, NFL football on both TV and radio, sportscasts on local news shows and Wimbledon tennis.