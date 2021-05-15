Nadal, meanwhile, kept his time on court to a minimum by ending the surprising clay-court run of big-serving American Reilly Opelka by 6-4, 6-4 in the semifinals.

The women’s final will feature French Open champion Iga Swiatek against 2019 Rome champion Karolina Pliskova.

VeeKay wins on Indy road course

Rinus VeeKay continued IndyCar's youth movement Saturday by scoring his first career victory with a win on the road course at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

The Dutchman became the third first-time winner through five races this season — the most at this point in the season since 2013.

VeeKay, 20, is the fourth winner 24 or younger to reach victory lane this season, joining Alex Palou, Colton Herta and Pato O'Ward in what is quickly becoming a changing of the guard in IndyCar.

Only six-time IndyCar champion Scott Dixon has been to victory lane this year for the veterans, as the series heads next week into preparations for the Indianapolis 500.

Broadcaster Marv Albert to retire