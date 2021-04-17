Wake Forest women golfers lose in ACC semifinals

Wake Forest’s bid to repeat as ACC women’s golf champion came to an end on Saturday with 3-1-1 loss to Florida State in the semifinals of match play at Sedgefield Country Club.

The Deacons, who were the champions in the spring of 2019 when it was stroke-play format, will now look ahead to NCAA regionals.

The Seminoles will play top-seeded Duke in Sunday’s championship match, scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. Duke beat Virginia in the other semifinal on Saturday.

Sophomore Lauren Walsh was the lone Wake Forest golfer to win her match, beating Charlotte Heath 2 up. Rachel Kuehn of the Deacons tied her match with Taylor Roberts.

Siyun Liu, Emilia Miglaccio and Mimi Rhodes all lost their matches to the fifth-ranked Seminoles. The Deacons are ranked third heading into regional play.

— John Dell

Deacons fall to Blue Devils in baseball

The Wake Forest baseball team lost 11-2 loss in the second game of an ACC series against Duke at Durham Bulls Athletics Park on Saturday.