Wake Forest women golfers lose in ACC semifinals
Wake Forest’s bid to repeat as ACC women’s golf champion came to an end on Saturday with 3-1-1 loss to Florida State in the semifinals of match play at Sedgefield Country Club.
The Deacons, who were the champions in the spring of 2019 when it was stroke-play format, will now look ahead to NCAA regionals.
The Seminoles will play top-seeded Duke in Sunday’s championship match, scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. Duke beat Virginia in the other semifinal on Saturday.
Sophomore Lauren Walsh was the lone Wake Forest golfer to win her match, beating Charlotte Heath 2 up. Rachel Kuehn of the Deacons tied her match with Taylor Roberts.
Siyun Liu, Emilia Miglaccio and Mimi Rhodes all lost their matches to the fifth-ranked Seminoles. The Deacons are ranked third heading into regional play.
— John Dell
Deacons fall to Blue Devils in baseball
The Wake Forest baseball team lost 11-2 loss in the second game of an ACC series against Duke at Durham Bulls Athletics Park on Saturday.
The Deacons (12-16, 6-13 ACC) were unable to add to the momentum from an 11-0 victory on Friday night as the Blue Devils (15-16, 7-13 ACC) scored two runs in each of the first two innings to jump out to an early 4-0 lead.
Freshmen James Broderick and Brock Wilken led the Deacons with two hits apiece.
Wake Forest will try to take the series finale on Sunday at 1 p.m
Couples, Karlsson share Champions lead
Fred Couples went 11 holes before making a birdie Saturday and then made birdie on his last two holes for a 3-under 69 and a share of the lead with Robert Karlsson in the Chubb Classic at Naples, Fla.
They were at 12-under 132.
One shot behind was the group of Ryder Cup captain Steve Stricker (67), Berharnd Langer (68) and Alex Cejka, whose 65 was the low score of the second round on the Black course.
Tsitsipas surges into Monte Carlo final
Fourth-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas swatted aside unseeded Dan Evans 6-2, 6-1 on Saturday to reach the Monte Carlo Masters final in Monaco for the first time and stay on course for a first title this year.
The big-serving Greek’s opponent will be sixth-seeded Russian Andrey Rublev, who beat unseeded Norwegian Casper Ruud 6-3, 7-5. Rublev is going for his second title of the year, his first at the Masters level and ninth overall in his career.
They are 3-3 all-time.
Attorney apologizes to Rams’ Donald
The attorney for a man who accused Los Angeles Rams star Aaron Donald of assaulting him at a Pittsburgh nightclub last weekend has apologized, saying it was a case of mistaken identity.
Attorney Todd Hollis, who represents DeVincent Spriggs, told Pittsburgh reporters Friday that his client mistook someone else for Donald during the altercation. He said his client had believed Donald was responsible, but after reviewing the tapes, realized that it was not Donald.
U.S. women’s hockey coach steps down
Assistant coach Joel Johnson is taking over the United States women’s national hockey team after Bob Corkum abruptly stepped down while citing COVID-19 protocol concerns less than three weeks before the world championships open in Canada.
Corkum said he reached his decision on Friday as he and players gathered in Maine for the start of training camp in preparation for the world championships in Nova Scotia, which run from May 6-16.
Staff and wire report