Deacons-Hokies first pitch is moved
Saturday’s game between Wake Forest and Virginia Tech has been moved to 1 p.m. because of the threat of rain later in the afternoon.
It was originally scheduled for 4 p.m. The series finale on Sunday remains scheduled for 1 p.m.
N.C. State women add transfer from Rutgers
The N.C. State women's basketball team has added Rutgers transfer Diamond Johnson, an all-Big Ten performer as a freshman.
The program announced the addition Friday. Johnson, a 5-foot-5 guard, averaged 17.6 points and 4.3 rebounds for the Scarlet Knights last year after arriving as the nation’s sixth-ranked recruit. She made the Big Ten’s all-freshman team and was a second-team all-conference pick.
Speir won't return as WCU football coach
Alex Gary, Western Carolina's athletics director, announced on Friday that Mark Speir will not be returning as head football coach.
Speir finished with a 33-68 record in nine seasons at WCU, including 1-8 last season.
Gary said that a national search for the 14th head football coach of the Catamounts will begin immediately.
Charleston Southern lets women's hoops coach go
Charleston Southern is not renewing the contract of women's basketball coach Fred Applin.
Assistant Deion Craig will serve as interim head coach.
Applin's teams were 67-178 in his nine seasons, including 39-123 in the Big South Conference.
U.S. women's soccer team to play Sweden
The U.S. women's national team continues its preparations for the Tokyo Olympics by playing the team that knocked the Americans out of the Brazil Games.
The United States plays Sweden on Saturday in Stockholm. The Swedes shocked the Americans in the quarterfinals of the 2016 Olympics, advancing on penalties after a 1-1 draw.
The United States is the top-ranked team in the world. It is 5-0-0 this year; Overall, the U.S. has a 37-game unbeaten streak, including 16 straight wins.
Bucks limping against Hornets
The Milwaukee Bucks were expected to play without all five of their usual starters Friday night when they hosted the Charlotte Hornets a night after losing at Dallas.
Reigning two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo has a sore left knee that causeed him to miss his third straight game. This will be the sixth game Antetokounmpo has missed in the Bucks’ last 11 contests.
Jrue Holiday (bruised left knee), Donte DiVincenzo (bruised right hip) and reserve forward P.J. Tucker (strained left calf) also have been declared out. Khris Middleton (sore right knee) and Brook Lopez (sore back) were listed as doubtful on Friday afternoon's injury report.
Ledecky has fastest time in 200-free
Katie Ledecky won the 200-meter freestyle at the TYR Pro Swim Series meet in Mission Viejo, Calif., with the world’s fastest time this year.
Ledecky touched first in 1 minute, 54.40 seconds in the outdoor pool Friday. She was well ahead of three-time Olympian Allison Schmitt, who was second in 1:58.04. Ledecky’s time tied Schmitt’s U.S. Open record set in 2012.