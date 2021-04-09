Charleston Southern lets women's hoops coach go

Charleston Southern is not renewing the contract of women's basketball coach Fred Applin.

Assistant Deion Craig will serve as interim head coach.

Applin's teams were 67-178 in his nine seasons, including 39-123 in the Big South Conference.

U.S. women's soccer team to play Sweden

The U.S. women's national team continues its preparations for the Tokyo Olympics by playing the team that knocked the Americans out of the Brazil Games.

The United States plays Sweden on Saturday in Stockholm. The Swedes shocked the Americans in the quarterfinals of the 2016 Olympics, advancing on penalties after a 1-1 draw.

The United States is the top-ranked team in the world. It is 5-0-0 this year; Overall, the U.S. has a 37-game unbeaten streak, including 16 straight wins.

Bucks limping against Hornets

The Milwaukee Bucks were expected to play without all five of their usual starters Friday night when they hosted the Charlotte Hornets a night after losing at Dallas.