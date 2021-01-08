Wake Forest women slip past Miami
Senior forward Ivana Raca scored a game-high 22 points on Thursday night as the Wake Forest women's basketball team downed Miami 63-60, in the Deacons' first game in 2021 and after a layoff of 18 days.
Raca moved up to 19th on the all-time scoring list in program history, and now has 1,198 career points. Raca also had a career-high 14 rebounds for her 10th career double-double and second of this season.
The Deacons (5-3, 2-2 ACC) snapped a two-game losing streak. It was Wake Forest's first over the Hurricanes (5-4, 2-4 ACC) since Jan. 7, 2017. The Deacons improved to 2-0 at Joel Coliseum this season.
Jets interview 49ers staffer Saleh
The New York Jets became the latest NFL team to interview defensive coordinator Robert Saleh of the San Francisco 49ers for a head coaching vacancy.
Saleh is one of the most popular candidates among the six teams looking for a new coach. In addition to his interview with New York on Friday, Saleh has also spoken to Detroit and Atlanta.
Saleh, 41, is the third known candidate to have a remote meeting with the Jets. They interviewed Kansas City offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy on Wednesday and former Cincinnati coach Marvin Lewis on Thursday. New York has requested several more interviews.
Michigan, Harbaugh sign five-year deal
Michigan has decided to stick with Coach Jim Harbaugh, finalizing a new, five-year deal on Friday.
The school will pay him $4 million per year and as much as $8 million annually if he meets certain benchmarks.
The Wolverines were 2-4 in Harbaugh’s sixth season, which ended with three straight games being canceled because of a COVID-19 outbreak within the program. They were 0-3 at the Big House, too.
Harbaugh does have a 49-22 record, but his 0-5 mark against Ohio State is glaring. And when Wisconsin beat the Wolverines 49-11 in 2020, Harbaugh fell to 0-11 in games his team was not favored to win.
Devils' Crawford takes leave of absence
New Jersey Devils goaltender Corey Crawford has taken an indefinite leave of absence because of undisclosed personal reasons.
The Devils made the announcement Friday after a week of uncertainty in which the recently signed Crawford, 36, didn't practice.
The team said Crawford was given off on Monday and Tuesday for maintenance after a week of training camp. He wasn't on the ice on Wednesday and Thursday for personal reasons.
Coach Lindy Ruff has refused to discuss the reasons for Crawford's absence.
Flipkens injured during match
Belgian tennis player Kirsten Flipkens injured her ankle when she landed on an advertising board during a match against Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin in the second round of the Abu Dhabi Open on Friday and had to retire.
Flipkens won the first set 7-5 and was trailing 5-4 in the second when she jumped to play a shot and landed on the advertising board behind the baseline. Her left ankle twisted underneath her.
Kenin will next play 13th-seeded Yulia Putintseva. The Kazakhstani player beat Barbora Krejcikova 6-4, 7-5.
Rubin is knocked out at Delray Beach
Qualifier Roberto Quiroz overcame a shaky stretch in the first set Friday to beat American Noah Rubin 7-6 (1), 6-3 in the opening round of the Delray Beach Open.
Quiroz led 5-3, lost serve twice and then rallied, dominating the tiebreaker. The victory was the second career ATP Tour win for the 28-year-old Ecuadorian, who played at the University of Southern California.
In other first-round play, American Christian Harrison swept Tomas Martin Etcheverry of Argentina, 6-4, 6-2, and Bjorn Fratangelo beat fellow American Kevin King 6-2, 6-2. .