Wake Forest women slip past Miami

Senior forward Ivana Raca scored a game-high 22 points on Thursday night as the Wake Forest women's basketball team downed Miami 63-60, in the Deacons' first game in 2021 and after a layoff of 18 days.

Raca moved up to 19th on the all-time scoring list in program history, and now has 1,198 career points. Raca also had a career-high 14 rebounds for her 10th career double-double and second of this season.

The Deacons (5-3, 2-2 ACC) snapped a two-game losing streak. It was Wake Forest's first over the Hurricanes (5-4, 2-4 ACC) since Jan. 7, 2017. The Deacons improved to 2-0 at Joel Coliseum this season.

Jets interview 49ers staffer Saleh

The New York Jets became the latest NFL team to interview defensive coordinator Robert Saleh of the San Francisco 49ers for a head coaching vacancy.

Saleh is one of the most popular candidates among the six teams looking for a new coach. In addition to his interview with New York on Friday, Saleh has also spoken to Detroit and Atlanta.