The 14-year NBA veteran helped the Nuggets reach the Western Conference Finals for the first time since 2008-09.

NFL reinstates Gordon again

Receiver Josh Gordon was conditionally reinstated by the NFL on Thursday and can begin the process of joining the Seattle Seahawks roster as early as Friday.

Commissioner Roger Goodell reinstated Gordon after nearly a one-year suspension following his latest off-field transgression for violations of the league’s substance-abuse policies. Gordon was suspended in December 2019 for violating the league’s drug policy. He tested positive for performance enhancers and “substances of abuse,” the league said in a statement at the time.

It was the eighth time overall Gordon had been suspended by either his team or the NFL, including six times since 2013, mostly for violating the league’s policies on banned substances.

Bengals' Burrow has knee surgery

Rookie quarterback Joe Burrow of the Cincinnati Bengals had knee surgery and is expected to make a full recovery, the team said Thursday.

The Bengals said Burrow's procedure on Wednesday “went as planned and he is expected to make a complete recovery.”