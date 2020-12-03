With James in fold, Lakers sign Davis
All-Star forward Anthony Davis, who pushed his way toward Los Angeles in a trade last offseason, will cap this one by signing a five-year deal to stay with the Lakers.
Davis' contract will be worth $190 million and will have an early termination option after the fourth year, according to Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul on Thursday.
The deal comes less than 24 hours after the Lakers and LeBron James agreed on a two-year extension.
Davis helped the Lakers win the franchise's 17th NBA championship last season, his first with the team.
Davis, 27, averaged 26.1 points, 9.3 rebounds and 3.2 assists after leveraging a trade from the New Orleans Pelicans.
Millsap will return to Nuggets
The Denver Nuggets have re-signed forward Paul Millsap to a one-year deal.
Millsap has spent the last three seasons in Denver, averaging 12.8 points, 6.6 rebounds, 2.1 assists and a steal in 159 games.
Although Millsap, 35, played fewer minutes (24.3) last season than he had in any season since 2007-08, he remained highly effective, averaging 11.6 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.6 assists while shooting a career-high 43.5% from three-point range.
The 14-year NBA veteran helped the Nuggets reach the Western Conference Finals for the first time since 2008-09.
NFL reinstates Gordon again
Receiver Josh Gordon was conditionally reinstated by the NFL on Thursday and can begin the process of joining the Seattle Seahawks roster as early as Friday.
Commissioner Roger Goodell reinstated Gordon after nearly a one-year suspension following his latest off-field transgression for violations of the league’s substance-abuse policies. Gordon was suspended in December 2019 for violating the league’s drug policy. He tested positive for performance enhancers and “substances of abuse,” the league said in a statement at the time.
It was the eighth time overall Gordon had been suspended by either his team or the NFL, including six times since 2013, mostly for violating the league’s policies on banned substances.
Bengals' Burrow has knee surgery
Rookie quarterback Joe Burrow of the Cincinnati Bengals had knee surgery and is expected to make a full recovery, the team said Thursday.
The Bengals said Burrow's procedure on Wednesday “went as planned and he is expected to make a complete recovery.”
Burrow’s season ended Nov. 22 when he was hit by Washington pass-rushers and his leg was bent severely. The structural damage in his left knee required surgery, and he has extensive rehabilitation ahead.
Michigan cancels Maryland game
Michigan canceled this weekend's football game against Maryland because it had at least 12 positive COVID-19 cases within the football program, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press on Thursday.
The size of the outbreak hasn't been disclosed by the school and the person spoke to The AP only on condition of anonymity.
While outbreaks have disrupted more than 100 games across major college football since late August, the problems with the Wolverines are being closely watched in part because they could put next week's rivalry game at No. 3 Ohio State in jeopardy.
Daytona 500 to have limited attendance
The Daytona 500 will run with limited fan in attendance, Daytona International Speedway announced Wednesday.
The race to open the 2021 NASCAR season is scheduled for Feb. 14. All other Daytona Speedweeks events — including the Busch Clash, Daytona 500 qualifying races and the lower-level series races that precede the Daytona 500 (Feb. 9-14) — will run with limited fan capacity as well due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. An exact capacity wasn't revealed.
Tickets for Daytona Speedweeks events went on sale in mid-August.
Grosjean crash to be investigated
An investigation has been opened into Formula One driver Romain Grosjean's horrifying crash at the Bahrain Grand Prix, governing body FIA said Thursday in Paris.
The FIA said it could take up to eight weeks before the conclusions are made public.
The French driver was trapped in a burning car on Sunday when it sliced in half after penetrating a metal crash barrier and then exploded into a fireball. Grosjean was inside the cockpit of the Haas car for nearly 30 seconds before scrambling out. He suffered only minor burns to the back of his hands and a sprained left ankle.
Knox leads PGA tourney in Mexico
Russell Knox shot a 6-under 65 on Thursday at breezy and wet El Camaleon Golf Club to take the first-round lead in the PGA Tour's Mayakoba Golf Classic in Playa del Carmen, Mexico.
Knox, 35, from Scotland, birdied five of the last six holes on his opening nine, then played the final nine in 1 under with a bogey on the par-4 second and birdies on the par-5 fifth and par-4 sixth.
Chile’s Joaquin Niemann was a stroke back with Argentina’s Emiliano Grillo and American Tom Hoge.
Wire reports
