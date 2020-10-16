App State men, women sweep cross country meet
Isaac Benz finished first overall to lead App State men's cross country to the team title at the Blue Ridge Open on Friday in Boone, while Izzy Evely took first place to lead the App State women to the team title.
The Mountaineers hosted the dual meet with Marshall, with the Mountaineers finishing with 15 points and the Thundering Herd finishing with 49 points.
The Mountaineers women finished with 15 points, compared to 49 for the Thundering Herd.
Wake Forest's Shutt to retire
Steve Shutt, Wake Forest’s Associate Athletic Director for Athletic Communications, will retire on October 31, after 13 years at the school and 40 years in media relations field.
During his time at Wake Forest, Shutt helped document the accomplishments of two NCAA championship teams, 10 ACC championship teams, five national players of the year, 76 All-Americans and eight football bowl teams. He coordinated national publicity efforts surrounding baseball coach Tom Walter’s kidney donation to outfielder Kevin Jordan in 2011 and Aaron Curry’s campaign to win the Butkus Award in 2008.
Shutt joined the Deacons in 2007 after having served as an associate athletics director at Wofford College. Shutt is the second-longest serving athletics communications director at Wake Forest behind only Marvin “Skeeter” Francis’ 14-year tenure from 1955-69.
Shutt graduated from Bowling Green State University with a bachelor’s degree in journalism in 1980.
NCAA takes victories away from UMass
The NCAA is stripping Massachusetts of victories in men’s basketball and women’s tennis for overpaying 12 athletes about $9,100 in financial aid over three years.
The NCAA announced Friday the Committee on Infractions had imposed a two-year probation on UMass that will end October 2022 in addition to vacating results involving athletes who received what were determined to be a total of 13 inappropriate payments.
The school will also pay a self-imposed fine of $5,000.
Miles cleared, but will skip game anyway
Kansas football coach Les Miles has been cleared to return to the Jayhawks after his positive test for COVID-19, but out of caution is skipping the team's trip to West Virginia for Saturday's game.
Miles, 66. said last week that routine testing had returned a positive test. He experienced only mild symptoms while he was quarantining, and he was able to work remotely with the Jayhawks during their bye week.
Also on Friday, Southern Mississippi at UTEP became the sixth game scheduled for Saturday to be postponed this week.
Panthers put Larsen on COVID-19 list
The Carolina Panthers have placed guard/center Tyler Larsen on the reserve/COVID-19 list, five days after he played against the Atlanta Falcons.
Falcons defensive tackle Marlon Davidson was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Tuesday after Carolina defeated Atlanta 23-16. Larsen didn't start for the Panthers in that game, but did see action as a reserve.
The Panthers still practiced on Friday in preparation for Sunday’s home game against the Bears.
First round of Champions tournament rained out
The first round of the Dominion Energy Charity Classic in Richmond, Va., was postponed on Friday because of rain.
The 54-hole tournament at the Country Club of Virginia was to be Phil Mickelson's second start on the PGA Tour Champions.
The tour planned to send players off from split tees Saturday morning and the second round was set to begin Saturday afternoon, with the goal of completing the tournament by Sunday evening.
Wimbledon makes plans for 2021
The Wimbledon tennis tournament is planning its comeback in 2021.
Wimbledon was the only Grand Slam tournament canceled this year because of the coronavirus pandemic, but the All England Club announced plans Friday for its return next year.
The tournament, canceled this year for the first time since 1945, is scheduled to run next year from June 28-July 11.
Staff and wire report
