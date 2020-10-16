Panthers put Larsen on COVID-19 list

The Carolina Panthers have placed guard/center Tyler Larsen on the reserve/COVID-19 list, five days after he played against the Atlanta Falcons.

Falcons defensive tackle Marlon Davidson was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Tuesday after Carolina defeated Atlanta 23-16. Larsen didn't start for the Panthers in that game, but did see action as a reserve.

The Panthers still practiced on Friday in preparation for Sunday’s home game against the Bears.

First round of Champions tournament rained out

The first round of the Dominion Energy Charity Classic in Richmond, Va., was postponed on Friday because of rain.

The 54-hole tournament at the Country Club of Virginia was to be Phil Mickelson's second start on the PGA Tour Champions.

The tour planned to send players off from split tees Saturday morning and the second round was set to begin Saturday afternoon, with the goal of completing the tournament by Sunday evening.

Wimbledon makes plans for 2021

The Wimbledon tennis tournament is planning its comeback in 2021.