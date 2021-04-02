Migliaccio in final round at Augusta on Saturday
U.S. Amateur champion Rose Zhang, the No. 1 female amateur in the world, and Ingrid Lindblad of Sweden are tied for the lead heading into Saturday's final round of the Augusta National Women's Amateur.
They were at 1-under 215 after two rounds at Champions Retreat; the final 18 holes will be played at Augusta National.
Wake Forest's Emilia Migliaccio is tied for tenth, but is only four shots behind Zhang and Lindblad.
NBC will broadcast three hours of live final-round coverage on Saturday, from noon to 3 p.m.
Tringale leads by 2 in Texas
Cameron Tringale made a move for his first PGA Tour victory with a 3-under-par 69 Friday and a two-shot lead after two rounds of the Valero Texas Open in San Antonio.
Tringale, a 12-year veteran, was at 9-under 135 after a round that included five-straight birdies and leads Jordan Spieth and Englishman Matt Wallace.
Spieth continued his comeback from a three-year winless slump and was at 7-under after a 70.
Winthrop names Mark Prosser coach
Winthrop has picked Mark Prosser, son of the late Skip Prosser, as its new men's basketball coach.
The younger Prosser succeeds Pat Kelsey, one of his father's most trusted players and assistant coaches, who took the head coaching job at College of Charleston last month.
Mark Prosser was Kelsey's assistant with the Eagles from 2012 to 2018, then became Western Carolina's head coach.
Kelsey played for Skip Prosser at Xavier and coached under him at Wake Forest.
Prosser went 37-53 in three seasons with the Catamounts.
Austin Peay hire Duke assistant James
Austin Peay AD Gerald Harrison announced on Friday the hiring of Duke assistant Nate James as its 13th head men's basketball coach.
James will be introduced on Tuesday at the Dunn Center on APSU's campus in Clarksville, Tenn.
Since 2008, James has been on the Duke staff under Coach Mike Krzyzewski, starting out as an assistant strength and conditioning coach before working his way into an on-court role in 2009 and eventually ascending to an associate head coach role in 2017, where he remained for the past four seasons.
Beard takes over at Texas
Basketball coach Chris Beard has returned to his alma mater, Texas, after a successful, five-season run at Big 12 rival Texas Tech that included an overtime loss in the national championship game played two years ago.
Beard, 48, was a student assistant for Tom Penders 30 years ago. He takes over a well-funded program that hasn't won an NCAA Tournament game since 2014.
Kansas adds to Self's contract
Kansas basketball coach Bill Self has agreed to a new contract that will keep him with the Jayhawks until he retires, even as the school awaits a decision from an independent panel investigating five Level I infractions charges alleged by the NCAA.
The school announced Friday that Self, 58, agreed to a five-year contract that adds one additional year after the conclusion of each season — in effect, making it a lifetime contract.
Some had wondered whether Self would leave before the Jayhawks are potentially dealt severe sanctions.
Teen advances to Miami Open final
Italian Jannik Sinner, 19, playing in only his third top-level ATP tournament, advanced to the Miami Open final by beating Roberto Bautista Agut 5-7, 6-4, 6-4 on Friday.
Sinner became the fourth teenager to reach the Miami men's final, joining Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Andre Agassi.
In the second semifinal Friday night, No. 4-seeded Andrey Rublev was to play No. 26 Hubert Hurkacz.
No. 1-ranked Ash Barty will play for her second consecutive Miami women’s title Saturday against No. 8 Bianca Andreescu.
Staff and wire report