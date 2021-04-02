Winthrop has picked Mark Prosser, son of the late Skip Prosser, as its new men's basketball coach.

The younger Prosser succeeds Pat Kelsey, one of his father's most trusted players and assistant coaches, who took the head coaching job at College of Charleston last month.

Mark Prosser was Kelsey's assistant with the Eagles from 2012 to 2018, then became Western Carolina's head coach.

Kelsey played for Skip Prosser at Xavier and coached under him at Wake Forest.

Prosser went 37-53 in three seasons with the Catamounts.

Austin Peay hire Duke assistant James

Austin Peay AD Gerald Harrison announced on Friday the hiring of Duke assistant Nate James as its 13th head men's basketball coach.

James will be introduced on Tuesday at the Dunn Center on APSU's campus in Clarksville, Tenn.