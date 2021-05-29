Duke advances to ACC baseball title game
Duke has landed in the ACC Tournament championship title game for the first time.
Joey Loperfido homered twice and drove in three runs, and starting pitcher Luke Fox delivered seven strong innings as the ninth-seeded Blue Devils topped eight-seeded Virginia 4-2 in Saturday afternoon’s semifinal at Truist Park in Charlotte.
Duke (31-10) will carry an 11-game winning streak into Sunday’s noon championship game against N.C. State (30-16).
N.C. State crushes Georgia Tech
Tyler McDonough and Luca Tresh hit home runs and No. 3-seed N.C. State beat second-seeded Georgia Tech 8-1 in the ACC Tournament semifinals at Truist Park in Charlotte.
N.C. State will face ninth-seeded Duke (31-20) in the championship game on Sunday. The Blue Devils are on an 11-game winning streak and will be making the program's first championship appearance.
Starter Sam Highfill (6-2) gave up a run and four hits in 6 1/3 innings for the Wolfpack (30-16). Evan Justice took it from there for his ninth save of the season.
U.Va. defeats UNC in lacrosse
No. 4 seeded Virginia (13-4) used a 6-0 run in the second quarter and held to knock off top-seeded North Carolina (13-3) in the NCAA lacrosse semifinals, 12-11 on Saturday at Rentschler Field at East Hartford, Conn.
The Cavaliers advance to NCAA title game for the second season in a row and for the 11th time in program history.
Connor Shellenberger led U. Va. with six points on two goals and four assists. He has at least five points in all three NCAA Tournament games this season. Payton Cormier added three goals, while Alex Rode made 15 saves.
Fifth-year senior midfielder William Perry led UNC with a career-high five goals.
Unbeaten Maryland blasts Duke
Top-ranked and undefeated Maryland (15-0) advanced to the NCAA lacrosse championship game for the 15th time with a dominating 14-5 win over second-seeded Duke (14-3) at Rentschler Field on Saturday at East Hartford, Conn.
This will be the Terrapins' sixth time in the championship game in the past 10 times it has been held.
In the title game, the third-seeded Terps will face fourth-seeded Virginia (13-4), which defeated top-seed North Carolina earlier on Saturday.
U.S. hockey team tops Norway
Tage Thompson had a goal and an assist and the United States won its fourth straight game in the world hockey championship, beating Norway 2-1 on Saturday in Riga, Latvia.
Jake Oettinger made 22 saves and Conor Garland also scored. The Americans are second in Group B, a point behind Finland — which beat the U.S. in the opener — with two games left. The top four teams in each group will advance to the quarterfinals.
U.S. soccer team to be frequent fliers
The No. 10 U.S. men's soccer team plays 13th-ranked Switzerland in an exhibition on Sunday at St. Gallen, then travels about 5,200 miles to face Honduras on Thursday at Denver in the CONCACAF Nations League semifinal. The Nations League final against Mexico or Costa Rica follows in Denver on June 6, followed by a friendly against Costa Rica at Sandy, Utah, on June 9.
U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter designed the schedule to prepare players for the grueling compacted World Cup qualifying schedule that starts in September, which has three matches crammed into FIFA match windows designed for two.