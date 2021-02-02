Hendrick finds sponsors for Larson

Hendrick Motorsports signed its first two sponsors for Kyle Larson, a promising sign as the driver attempts to rebuild his image after his use of a racial slur derailed his promising career.

Cincinnati Inc., a machine tool maker, and heavy-duty truck manufacturer Freightliner will be the primary sponsors of Larson's new No. 5 Chevrolet for two races each in 2021. Both companies, existing Hendrick partners, will also be full-time associate sponsors for Larson.

Rick Hendrick signed Larson late last year in an attempt to give Larson a second chance. Larson was expected to be NASCAR's top 2020 free agent, but lost his job and all his sponsors after Larson used a racial slur while racing online in April.

Angels suspend pitching coach Callaway

Pitching coach Mickey Callaway was suspended by the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday after allegations of inappropriate behavior toward several women who work in sports media.

The Angels announced their decision a day after the allegations against the former New York Mets manager appeared in a report by The Athletic.