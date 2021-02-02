Wake women golfers finish second
The Wake Forest women’s golf team finished second on Tuesday at its first tournament in 328 days, the UCF Challenge in Orlando, Fla.
Four of the five Deacons in the top 15 in a field of 90.
Sophomore Lauren Walsh led the way for the Deacons, finishing in second place as an individual.
Sophomore Rachel Kuehn was right behind Walsh, finishing in a tie for third just three strokes back. Kuehn’s tournament performance was highlighted by a career-low 66 in her opening round.
Freshman Mimi Rhodes and senior Siyun Liu finished in a tie for 14th.
Wake Forest will be back in action on Feb. 21-22 at the Palmetto Springs Invitational, hosted by College of Charleston. It will be played at Turtle Point Golf Club in Kiawah Island, S.C.
First Wake field hockey game set for March 6
Wake Forest field hockey coach Jennifer Averill on Tuesday released the team's 2021 spring schedule, which consists of six games against ACC opponents.
The Deacons will open the spring with consecutive home games, beginning on March 6 against Boston College before hosting North Carolina the following Saturday. The team’s home finale on March 27 vs. Virginia will cap off action in Winston-Salem for the spring. The games at Kentner Stadium will be scheduled for noon.
Hendrick finds sponsors for Larson
Hendrick Motorsports signed its first two sponsors for Kyle Larson, a promising sign as the driver attempts to rebuild his image after his use of a racial slur derailed his promising career.
Cincinnati Inc., a machine tool maker, and heavy-duty truck manufacturer Freightliner will be the primary sponsors of Larson's new No. 5 Chevrolet for two races each in 2021. Both companies, existing Hendrick partners, will also be full-time associate sponsors for Larson.
Rick Hendrick signed Larson late last year in an attempt to give Larson a second chance. Larson was expected to be NASCAR's top 2020 free agent, but lost his job and all his sponsors after Larson used a racial slur while racing online in April.
Angels suspend pitching coach Callaway
Pitching coach Mickey Callaway was suspended by the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday after allegations of inappropriate behavior toward several women who work in sports media.
The Angels announced their decision a day after the allegations against the former New York Mets manager appeared in a report by The Athletic.
A person with knowledge of the Angels' decision to suspend Callaway said Callaway has denied wrongdoing, which means he can't be fired for cause under California labor law without a full investigation of the allegations against him. The investigation by the Angels and Major League Baseball will begin swiftly, and could be completed this month.
Former pitcher Jackson dead at 78
Grant Jackson, the winning pitcher in Game 7 of the 1979 World Series for the “We Are Family” Pittsburgh Pirates and a reliable left-hander for 18 seasons in the majors, died Tuesday from COVID-19 complications. He was 78.
The Pirates said Jackson died at Canonsburg Hospital in Pennsylvania.
Jackson was 86-75 with 79 saves and a 3.46 ERA in 692 games from 1965-82. He was 3-0 with a 2.55 ERA in 13 postseason appearances.