The two-time All-Star has pitched will be pitching for his eighth MLB team. The 36-year-old right-hander spent the past two years with Oakland and finished with a 2.82 ERA in 22 appearances during the abbreviated 2020 season.

Schottenheimer moved to hospice

Former Kansas City Chiefs coach Marty Schottenheimer has been moved to a hospice facility near his home in Charlotte, according to a statement released by his family.

Schottenheimer, 77, was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease in 2014.

Schottenheimer coached the Chiefs, Browns, Chargers and Washington, but his tenure in Kansas City spanned the longest. He coached the Chiefs for 10 seasons, finishing first or second in the division in the first nine. Seven made the playoffs, though his defensive-dominant “Martyball” teams couldn't get over the hump and into the Super Bowl.

Aussie Open tuneups canceled

All competition at six Australian Open tuneup events scheduled for Thursday was called off and 520 people who flew to Melbourne for the year's first tennis major were ordered to isolate after a worker at one of the tournaments’ quarantine hotels tested positive for COVID-19.

The Australian Open is scheduled to begin Monday. Any players, coaches or officials who quarantined at the Grand Hyatt hotel in Melbourne were deemed to be casual contacts of the 26-year-old infected man and required to remain in their accommodation until they test negative.