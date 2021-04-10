Hokies batter Deacons

Wake Forest pulled out to an early one-run lead but couldn't hold on, as a seven-run top of the fifth powered No. 13 Virginia Tech to a 16-4 win on Saturday at David F. Couch Ballpark.

Wake Forest (10-14, 5-11 ACC) struck first on an RBI-double from Brock Wilken in the bottom of the first, which scored Michael Turconi from first. The Hokies (18-9, 13-7 ACC) struck back to tie in the top of the fourth, and broke the game open in the top of the fifth, with three homer across those two innings for an 8-1 lead.

The Deacons added three runs in the seventh when Brendan Tinsman hit his first homer of the season with Adam Cecere on base.

Wake Forest and Virginia are scheduled to play the series finale on Sunday at 1 p.m.

Wake Forest then hits the road for the first game of an eight-game trip, traveling to Boone on Tuesday to take on Appalachian State.

