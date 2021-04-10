Hokies batter Deacons
Wake Forest pulled out to an early one-run lead but couldn't hold on, as a seven-run top of the fifth powered No. 13 Virginia Tech to a 16-4 win on Saturday at David F. Couch Ballpark.
Wake Forest (10-14, 5-11 ACC) struck first on an RBI-double from Brock Wilken in the bottom of the first, which scored Michael Turconi from first. The Hokies (18-9, 13-7 ACC) struck back to tie in the top of the fourth, and broke the game open in the top of the fifth, with three homer across those two innings for an 8-1 lead.
The Deacons added three runs in the seventh when Brendan Tinsman hit his first homer of the season with Adam Cecere on base.
Wake Forest and Virginia are scheduled to play the series finale on Sunday at 1 p.m.
Wake Forest then hits the road for the first game of an eight-game trip, traveling to Boone on Tuesday to take on Appalachian State.
UNC basketball gets transfer from Virginia
Justin McKoy, a former Panther Creek High School standout, became the first recruit for Hubert Davis, the new North Carolina basketball coach, when he announced on his Twitter account he will transfer to play for the Tar Heels next season.
McKoy, a 6-foot-8 sophomore, played his first two seasons at Virginia. He averaged 3.5 points and 3.3 rebounds for the Cavaliers last season while appearing in 19 games and starting four.
Pippen Jr. declares for NBA Draft
Vanderbilt guard Scotty Pippen Jr. has declared for the NBA draft without signing with an agent to keep his options open.
Pippen announced his intentions Saturday morning with a social media post.
The son Scottie Pippen, a six-time NBA champ and one of the league's 50 greatest players, Pippen Jr. ranked second in the Southeastern Conference both in scoring at 20.8 points and with 4.8 assists a game. He ranked 16th nationally in scoring per game.
Kudermetova, Kovinic to play for title in Charleston
Veronikia Kudermetova of Russia and Danka Kovinic of Montenegro will play for their first WTA title on Sunday in the Volvo Car Open championship in Charleston, S.C.
Kudermetova, the 15th seed, rolled past Spain's Paula Badosa 6-3, 6-3, continuing a run at the year's opening clay-court tournament where she hadn't lost a set in four matches this week.
Kudermetova, 23, reached the final of the Abu Dhabi WTA Women's Tennis Open in January before losing to Aryna Sabalenka.
Kudermetova and Kovinic have met just once previously, the Russian taking a qualifying round match for the Shenzhen Open in China in December 2018.
Rodriguez trying to buy Timberwolves
The news of the new potential Minnesota Timberwolves owner came out of left field Saturday, or perhaps more accurately, the left side of the infield.
Former MLB infielder Alex Rodriguez and billionaire Marc Lore have entered an exclusive letter of intent to purchase the Timberwolves and Lynx from owner Glen Taylor, a team spokesperson confirmed Saturday.
If the sale goes through, the change wouldn't happen overnight. Taylor would still be the controlling owner until 2023, under terms of the sale, with Rodriguez and Lore coming on as limited partners before taking controlling ownership in about two years.
