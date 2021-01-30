Wake Forest women to take on Clemson in basketball
The Wake Forest women's basketball team is scheduled to close out its four-game homestand on Sunday afternoon against Clemson at Joel Coliseum.
Over the past two games, the Deacons (8-6, 5-5 ACC) defense has been stingy. No. 1 Louisville and Florida State combined to shoot 39.3 percent from the field.
The Tigers (9-6, 4-6 ACC) are 1-5 in their past six conference games.
Sunday's tipoff is set for 2 p.m.
Wake Forest women's golf team in Florida
The Wake Forest women's golf team is set to compete in its first tournament since March 2020, when it tees off in the UCF Challenge at Eagle Creek Golf Club in Naples, Fla.
Wake Forest was recently selected as the preseason No. 1 in the country by Golfweek magazine.
Play is scheduled to begin on Sunday at 8 a.m. Live scoring will be available on GolfStat.com.
Other teams competing are: Arkansas, College of Charleston, Houston, Iowa State, Kennesaw State, Kent State, Kentucky, Miami, Michigan State, Mississippi State, N.C. State, Penn State, Purdue, UCF, UNC Wilmington and Virginia.
Deacons women to play Vols in tennis
The No. 16 Wake Forest women's tennis team is in Knoxville to play Tennessee in a dual match on Sunday.
The first serve is scheduled for 11 a.m. at Goodfriend Tennis Center.
Wake Forest is attempting to continue its strong start to the season after a win over No. 18 UCF highlighted the ITA Kickoff last weekend.
Wake men's tennis team to host South Carolina, davidson
The No. 16-ranked Wake Forest men's tennis team is set to open its home slate of matches against No. 20 South Carolina and Davidson on Sunday.
The Deacons will be in search of their first ranked win of the season in the opening match of the day against the Gamecocks.
First serve against South Carolina is set for 1 p.m. while the Deacs finish the day against the Wildcats at 5 p.m.
Since the start of the 2016-17 season, Wake Forest has a 60-1 record in home matches.. The only loss at home came against Florida (4-3) during the 2017-18 season.
Gregoruis signs new deal with Phillies
The Philadelphia Phillies and shortstop Didi Gregorius have agreed on a two-year, $28 million contract, according to a person familiar with the deal.
Gregorius, who turns 31 next month, batted .284 with 10 homers, 40 RBIs and an .827 OPS in 60 games in his first season with the Phillies.
Gregorius hit .274 and averaged 20 homers and 75 RBIs over four seasons with the Yankees between 2015-18.
Semien, Blue Jays agree on contract
Infielder Marcus Semien and the Toronto Blue Jays completed their $18 million, one-year contract on Saturday.
Semien, 30, joins a Blue Jays team that has been one of baseball's few big spenders during the pandemic. Toronto previously added All-Star outfielder George Springer for $150 million over six seasons and right-handers Kirby Yates ($5.5 million) and Tyler Chatwood ($3 million). The Blue Jays re-signed left-hander Robbie Ray for $8 million.
Semien hit .223 with seven homers, 23 RBIs and .679 OPS in 53 games last season, his sixth with Oakland.
Ex-Tar Heel Yates hired by Falcons
T.J. Yates is returning to the Atlanta Falcons as a coach.
Yates, a native of suburban Atlanta who spent one season backing up Matt Ryan, was announced Saturday as the passing game specialist for new head coach Arthur Smith.
Yates, 33, is a former North Carolina quarterback.
The Falcons also hired Lanier Goethie as a defensive assistant. Goethie most recently served as linebackers coach at Duke.