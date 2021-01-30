The No. 16 Wake Forest women's tennis team is in Knoxville to play Tennessee in a dual match on Sunday.

The first serve is scheduled for 11 a.m. at Goodfriend Tennis Center.

Wake Forest is attempting to continue its strong start to the season after a win over No. 18 UCF highlighted the ITA Kickoff last weekend.

Wake men's tennis team to host South Carolina, davidson

The No. 16-ranked Wake Forest men's tennis team is set to open its home slate of matches against No. 20 South Carolina and Davidson on Sunday.

The Deacons will be in search of their first ranked win of the season in the opening match of the day against the Gamecocks.

First serve against South Carolina is set for 1 p.m. while the Deacs finish the day against the Wildcats at 5 p.m.

Since the start of the 2016-17 season, Wake Forest has a 60-1 record in home matches.. The only loss at home came against Florida (4-3) during the 2017-18 season.

Gregoruis signs new deal with Phillies

The Philadelphia Phillies and shortstop Didi Gregorius have agreed on a two-year, $28 million contract, according to a person familiar with the deal.