Commissioner Rob Manfred announced the firing Friday, saying in a statement that a baseball industry employee reported an incident earlier this year involving Alomar from 2014. The league hired an external legal firm to investigate the matter.

Alomar also lost his position as a special assistant with the Toronto Blue Jays. The team said in a statement it is severing ties with Alomar immediately, including removing him from their Level of Excellence and taking down his banner from Rogers Centre.

Burns, Bradley tied for lead

Sam Burns kept piling up birdies Friday, turning a solid start into a great round of 8-under 63 for a share of the lead in the Valspar Championship in Palm Harbor, Fla.

Keegan Bradley got there with one shot.

Bradley ended his round by holing out for eagle from 100 yards in the ninth fairway, over a deep bunker to the elevated green. The shot left him guessing until he saw the fans jump out of their seats. That gave him a 66 and the best uphill walk at Innisbrook.

Nuggets to keep Rivers on roster

The Denver Nuggets have extended the deal for guard Austin Rivers through the rest of the season.