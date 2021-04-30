Wake men's soccer team set to open ACC Tournament
The Wake Forest men's soccer team (11-2-2) will begin play in the NCAA Men’s Soccer Championship on Sunday night, hosting Coastal Carolina (9-4-2) in a second round matchup at Spry Stadium.
Wake Forest — which has now made 10 consecutive postseason trips — enters the tournament as the No. 5 overall seed and will host a NCAA Men’s Soccer Championship match for the ninth straight season.
Kickoff is scheduled for 8 p.m.
Panthers pick up Darnold's option
The Carolina Panthers upped their commitment to quarterback Sam Darnold on Friday, picking up the fifth-year option on Darnold's rookie contract. He will now make $18.9 million for the 2022 season.
Darnold's contract would have expired after the 2021 season, and he would have become an unrestricted free agent if the Panthers had not picked up the fifth-year option. With the move, the Panthers solidified their quarterback position for the next two seasons.
Hall of Famer Alomar fired by MLB
Hall of Fame second baseman Roberto Alomar has been fired as a consultant by Major League Baseball and placed on the league's ineligible list after an investigation into an allegation of sexual misconduct.
Commissioner Rob Manfred announced the firing Friday, saying in a statement that a baseball industry employee reported an incident earlier this year involving Alomar from 2014. The league hired an external legal firm to investigate the matter.
Alomar also lost his position as a special assistant with the Toronto Blue Jays. The team said in a statement it is severing ties with Alomar immediately, including removing him from their Level of Excellence and taking down his banner from Rogers Centre.
Burns, Bradley tied for lead
Sam Burns kept piling up birdies Friday, turning a solid start into a great round of 8-under 63 for a share of the lead in the Valspar Championship in Palm Harbor, Fla.
Keegan Bradley got there with one shot.
Bradley ended his round by holing out for eagle from 100 yards in the ninth fairway, over a deep bunker to the elevated green. The shot left him guessing until he saw the fans jump out of their seats. That gave him a 66 and the best uphill walk at Innisbrook.
Nuggets to keep Rivers on roster
The Denver Nuggets have extended the deal for guard Austin Rivers through the rest of the season.
Rivers has averaged 6.2 points, two assists and 1.2 steals since signing a 10-day contract on April 20. Rivers is helping fill the void left by Jamal Murray, who is out for the season after tearing the ACL in his left knee on April 12.
Rivers, 28, has averaged 9.1 points and 2.3 assists over 579 career games with New Orleans, Los Angeles Clippers, Washington, Houston, New York and Denver.
Rivers was originally drafted 10th overall by New Orleans in 2012 after a season at Duke.
Jayhawks hire Leipold as football coach
Lance Leipold will be the next Kansas football coach, KU announced on Friday.
He replaces Les Miles, who mutually parted ways with the school on March 8 after sexual harassment allegations during his tenure at LSU became public. Emmett Jones had been serving as interim coach through spring practices.
Leipold, 56, signed a six-year contract with KU.
Leipold comes to KU after going 37-33 in six seasons at Buffalo — a mark is even more impressive considering the Bulls’ trajectory before his hiring.
Osaka moves on in Madrid
Second-seeded Naomi Osaka made a successful return to clay at the Madrid Open by beating Misaki Doi 7-5, 6-2 in the first round on Friday.
Osaka, the U.S. Open and Australian Open champion, next plays Karolina Muchova after the Czech beat Qiang Wang 6-1, 6-3.
Third-seeded Simona Halep, who won the tournament in 2016 and ’17, beat Sara Sorribes Tormo 6-0, 7-5.
Zverev is upset in Munich
Top-seeded Alexander Zverev lost in the Munich Open quarterfinals to Belarussian qualifier Ilya Ivashka 6-7 (5), 7-5, 6-3 on Friday.
Ivashka next plays another German, Jan-Lennard Struff, in the semifinals.
Struff defeated fourth-seeded Filip Krajinovic 6-4, 4-6, 7-6 (3).
Staff and wire report