Wake volleyball team heads to Clemson
The Wake Forest volleyball team will hit the road for the first time this season, to take on the Tigers in Clemson on Thursday and Friday.
The Deacons (0-4) will likely close their fall season at Clemson (1-3) after Florida State had to postpone matches last week. There is no plan to reschedule those matches this fall.
Clemson leads the all-time series 32-16.
Bears' Robinson in concussion protocol
Star receiver Allen Robinson of the Chicago Bears is in the NFL's concussion protocol, throwing his status for this week's game against the New Orleans Saints into question.
He was injured late in their lopsided loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Monday night and left the game. Robinson's face hit the field when he was tackled on a helmet-to-helmet play by safety Nick Scott on a fourth-down catch with about four minutes left, and an official sent him to the sideline. The Bears (5-2) lost 24-10.
Seahawks get Dunbar from Bengals
The Seattle Seahawks, in dire need of defensive help, acquired Carlos Dunlap from the Cincinnati Bengals on Wednesday.
Dunlap, 31, had 46 sacks between 2015-19 and had eight sacks last year for Cincinnati.
Seattle is giving up offensive lineman B.J. Finney and a 2021 seventh-round pick in the process.
Djokovic reaches quarterfinals in Vienna
Novak Djokovic saved four set points in a 7-6 (11), 6-3 win over Borna Coric on Wednesday to reach the Erste Bank Open quarterfinals and move one step closer to sealing the year-end No. 1 ranking.
Djokovic can lock up the top position by winning the title on Sunday.
Otherwise Rafael Nadal could still mathematically overtake him, although the Spaniard would need to enter a tournament in Bulgaria next month in order to do so.
Djokovic will play either Hubert Hurkacz or Lorenzo Sonego in Friday’s quarterfinal.
2021 Boston Marathon postponed
Next year's Boston Marathon has also been postponed.
The Boston Athletic Association said Wednesday that it won't hold the race as scheduled in April because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Organizers say it will be put off “at least until the fall of 2021.”
Staff and wire report
