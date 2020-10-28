Wake volleyball team heads to Clemson

The Wake Forest volleyball team will hit the road for the first time this season, to take on the Tigers in Clemson on Thursday and Friday.

The Deacons (0-4) will likely close their fall season at Clemson (1-3) after Florida State had to postpone matches last week. There is no plan to reschedule those matches this fall.

Clemson leads the all-time series 32-16.

Bears' Robinson in concussion protocol

Star receiver Allen Robinson of the Chicago Bears is in the NFL's concussion protocol, throwing his status for this week's game against the New Orleans Saints into question.

He was injured late in their lopsided loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Monday night and left the game. Robinson's face hit the field when he was tackled on a helmet-to-helmet play by safety Nick Scott on a fourth-down catch with about four minutes left, and an official sent him to the sideline. The Bears (5-2) lost 24-10.

Seahawks get Dunbar from Bengals

The Seattle Seahawks, in dire need of defensive help, acquired Carlos Dunlap from the Cincinnati Bengals on Wednesday.